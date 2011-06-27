Used 2001 Kia Sephia Consumer Reviews
2001 kia sephia 225000 and still running tough
i have a 2001 kia sephia ive been the only owner it has been by far the best car ive ever bought i have done routine oil changes and tune ups on it and ive done the timeing and water pump every 60000 on it and she just keeps running like a champ and i get 30 mpgs out of it and im am very happy with it..
Dependable, excellent mpg, amazing value
I have nothing to say but good things about my KIA Sephia 2001. Got the car at 42 000 miles for $3,100 and sold it at 134 000 miles. I owned it for 8 years and during this time there was manor repairs/maintenance - alternator, break pump, rotors, breaks, spark, plugs, ext. However the car is dependable and just kept going without major issues. Very economical on gas. It was basic, manual transmission, locks and windows, but that never bother me. Overall, best value for the $, would recommended for anyone who values dependable and economical over convince.
No Problems Yet!
For an economy car -- paid $10,600 brand new (standard w/ AC), this has been a faithful car. Four years and 60,000 miles later, I have no complaints, although the older I get, the more uncomfortable the sparse interior gets. One great plus -- we live in a bad neighborhood, and our car is tough to break into. We see marks where people have attempted it, but so far no one has gotten into it (it took the tech 1/2 hour to do it once when I locked my keys into my car!). This car has taken us clear across the US (coast to coast) at least 3 times, and this summer, we took it all the way to LABRADOR, Canada (from Chicago) with 2 kids and camping gear. We've definitely gotten our money's worth out of it!
My Kia
I knew that I was not buying a luxury car, so I didn't expect it to be comfortable. But I did expect that for 20,000 (with interest) my 2001 Kia Sephia would be reliable. My car has failed on me 10 times in the past two years, all ten times the problem being my battery...dead, no matter the weather or how long my car was sitting. My dash lights also go out on occasion which really sucks because it's usually nice to know how fast you are going. My Kia stinks.
Pleasant surprise
I had very few expectations of this car, but it has really grown on me. It is excellent in every way. Reliable, fun to drive, very zippy (except when driving over 80 mph. It gets a little scary at that point, but what do you want for the money?). I would definitely buy a Kia again. But, this car has over 85000K miles on it and shows no signs of stopping, so I will keep it until the wheels fall off!
Sponsored cars related to the Sephia
Related Used 2001 Kia Sephia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride