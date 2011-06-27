  1. Home
Used 2001 Kia Sephia Consumer Reviews

58 reviews
2001 kia sephia 225000 and still running tough

2001kiasephia, 02/15/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

i have a 2001 kia sephia ive been the only owner it has been by far the best car ive ever bought i have done routine oil changes and tune ups on it and ive done the timeing and water pump every 60000 on it and she just keeps running like a champ and i get 30 mpgs out of it and im am very happy with it..

Report Abuse

Dependable, excellent mpg, amazing value

desita, 01/19/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have nothing to say but good things about my KIA Sephia 2001. Got the car at 42 000 miles for $3,100 and sold it at 134 000 miles. I owned it for 8 years and during this time there was manor repairs/maintenance - alternator, break pump, rotors, breaks, spark, plugs, ext. However the car is dependable and just kept going without major issues. Very economical on gas. It was basic, manual transmission, locks and windows, but that never bother me. Overall, best value for the $, would recommended for anyone who values dependable and economical over convince.

Report Abuse

No Problems Yet!

ladle24, 08/19/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

For an economy car -- paid $10,600 brand new (standard w/ AC), this has been a faithful car. Four years and 60,000 miles later, I have no complaints, although the older I get, the more uncomfortable the sparse interior gets. One great plus -- we live in a bad neighborhood, and our car is tough to break into. We see marks where people have attempted it, but so far no one has gotten into it (it took the tech 1/2 hour to do it once when I locked my keys into my car!). This car has taken us clear across the US (coast to coast) at least 3 times, and this summer, we took it all the way to LABRADOR, Canada (from Chicago) with 2 kids and camping gear. We've definitely gotten our money's worth out of it!

Report Abuse

My Kia

Gina, 12/04/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I knew that I was not buying a luxury car, so I didn't expect it to be comfortable. But I did expect that for 20,000 (with interest) my 2001 Kia Sephia would be reliable. My car has failed on me 10 times in the past two years, all ten times the problem being my battery...dead, no matter the weather or how long my car was sitting. My dash lights also go out on occasion which really sucks because it's usually nice to know how fast you are going. My Kia stinks.

Report Abuse

Pleasant surprise

the v, 03/10/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had very few expectations of this car, but it has really grown on me. It is excellent in every way. Reliable, fun to drive, very zippy (except when driving over 80 mph. It gets a little scary at that point, but what do you want for the money?). I would definitely buy a Kia again. But, this car has over 85000K miles on it and shows no signs of stopping, so I will keep it until the wheels fall off!

Report Abuse
