Used 1997 Kia Sephia Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Having problems with the idel in this car!!

rose85bud89, 02/20/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car alittle over amonth ago. It is agreat car, but there is something wrong with the idel. When you drive it, its okay...but while you are stopped or in park it idels really high. There is also asmall piece that is on the car, that still works but there is some part broken where the hose is suppose to go, we think that might be the problem, but no one knows what this part is or called just something to do with the idel.

Low Price Transportation

manolito, 09/26/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just bought this 15 exterior color combination with a toredown interior. This little car will get me to school for the next 8 months and I will have no major or minor repairs. Yes, I paid $650.00 for it and I drove 56 miles one way to get it.

My Work Car, the 97 Sephia R.S.

A. Cook, 04/09/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car, for what it cost me and for the way it was designed , wasnt a bad buy.It is easy on gas and tires. The front wheel drive is a god send in the snow and ice. I have had some problems with a sensor going out . Expensive sensor, 310 $ plus labor ! The local dealer wasnt real helpful fixing it and i had to take it to an independent shop. They had it diagnosed in 45 minutes, whereas the dealer couldnt or wouldnt tell me what was wrong with it in 3 seperate trips. Go figure that !

Good build quality, lousy materials

Ben Dare, 08/02/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The sign in the Toyota dealership said, "You pay twice for poor quality. Once in repairs and again in resale." How true. This Kia really seemed like a great car. It was faster and felt more substantial than a Civic or Corolla, but that was when it was new. I've never had spark plug wires burn up, or disk disks warp, or dashboards completely rupture. The engine seems OK, but it coughs up oil frequently. All the emission control components have had to be replaced. Meanwhile, I've bought a 1992 Honda Civic which has twice the mileage (230,000) and is worth twice as much. So long Kia!

my kia

AMERSHON, 03/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had very ggood reliability and low maintenance costs. This is a comfortable car and has many options, fun to drive and a pleasure to own.

