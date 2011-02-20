Used 1997 Kia Sephia for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sephia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2001 Kia Sephia LS in Black
    used

    2001 Kia Sephia LS

    98,599 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sephia searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sephia
  4. Used 1997 Kia Sephia

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sephia

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sephia
Overall Consumer Rating
3.723 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (17%)
  • 4
    (48%)
  • 3
    (26%)
  • 2
    (9%)
Having problems with the idel in this car!!
rose85bud89,02/20/2011
I just bought this car alittle over amonth ago. It is agreat car, but there is something wrong with the idel. When you drive it, its okay...but while you are stopped or in park it idels really high. There is also asmall piece that is on the car, that still works but there is some part broken where the hose is suppose to go, we think that might be the problem, but no one knows what this part is or called just something to do with the idel.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sephia
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to