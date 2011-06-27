  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2018 Kia Sedona
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Kia Sedona Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,000
See Sedona Inventory
Starting MSRP
$33,700
See Sedona Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2020
Total Seating88
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/506.4 mi.379.8/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm248 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6000 rpm276 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves2424
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
engine immobilizernoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
post-collision safety systemnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Essentials Premium Packageyesno
Advanced Technology Packageyesno
Advanced Premium Technology Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
Three zone climate controlnoyes
cooled storage compartmentnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
interior air filtrationnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
1 one-touch power windowsyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
hands-free entrynoyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyesno
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room63.9 in.63.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room59.3 in.59.3 in.
clothyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.66.1 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Cross Barsyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyes
Tow Hitchyesyes
Hood Filmyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Maximum cargo capacity142.0 cu.ft.142.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4443 lbs.4503 lbs.
Gross weight6085 lbs.6085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.33.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1642 lbs.1582 lbs.
Length201.4 in.201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.6.7 in.
Height68.5 in.69.1 in.
EPA interior volume206.2 cu.ft.206.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.120.5 in.
Width78.1 in.78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Silky Silver
  • Venetian Red
  • Aurora Black
  • Celestial Blue
  • Titanium Bronze
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Silky Silver
  • Venetian Red
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black
  • Celestial Blue
  • Titanium Bronze
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite, cloth
  • Dark Graphite, leather
  • Camel Beige, leather
  • Camel Beige, cloth
  • Dark Graphite, leather
  • Camel Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
P235/65R17 tiresyesno
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyes
P235/60R18 tiresnoyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,000
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Sedona InventorySee Sedona Inventory

Related Used 2018 Kia Sedona info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles