Used 2018 Kia Rio Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rio Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,050*
Total Cash Price
$11,721
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,689*
Total Cash Price
$16,058
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,949*
Total Cash Price
$16,175
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,773*
Total Cash Price
$16,995
Rio Hatchback
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,571*
Total Cash Price
$11,955
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,731*
Total Cash Price
$16,527
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,092*
Total Cash Price
$12,190
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,050*
Total Cash Price
$11,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$4,034
|Maintenance
|$666
|$608
|$1,465
|$1,153
|$1,371
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$657
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$821
|Financing
|$630
|$507
|$376
|$234
|$85
|$1,832
|Depreciation
|$3,344
|$1,238
|$1,089
|$965
|$866
|$7,502
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,051
|$4,201
|$5,449
|$4,625
|$4,724
|$26,050
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rio Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$912
|$833
|$2,007
|$1,580
|$1,878
|$7,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$900
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,125
|Financing
|$863
|$695
|$515
|$321
|$116
|$2,510
|Depreciation
|$4,581
|$1,696
|$1,492
|$1,322
|$1,186
|$10,278
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,660
|$5,755
|$7,465
|$6,336
|$6,472
|$35,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$919
|$839
|$2,022
|$1,591
|$1,892
|$7,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$534
|$1,822
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,133
|Financing
|$869
|$700
|$519
|$323
|$117
|$2,528
|Depreciation
|$4,615
|$1,708
|$1,503
|$1,332
|$1,195
|$10,353
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,730
|$5,797
|$7,520
|$6,382
|$6,519
|$35,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rio Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$5,849
|Maintenance
|$966
|$882
|$2,124
|$1,672
|$1,988
|$7,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$895
|$458
|$561
|$1,914
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,190
|Financing
|$914
|$735
|$545
|$339
|$123
|$2,656
|Depreciation
|$4,849
|$1,795
|$1,579
|$1,399
|$1,256
|$10,878
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,224
|$6,091
|$7,901
|$6,706
|$6,850
|$37,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rio Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$799
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$4,115
|Maintenance
|$679
|$620
|$1,494
|$1,176
|$1,398
|$5,368
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$670
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$837
|Financing
|$643
|$517
|$384
|$239
|$87
|$1,869
|Depreciation
|$3,411
|$1,263
|$1,111
|$984
|$883
|$7,652
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,192
|$4,285
|$5,558
|$4,718
|$4,818
|$26,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rio Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$5,688
|Maintenance
|$939
|$857
|$2,066
|$1,626
|$1,933
|$7,421
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,158
|Financing
|$888
|$715
|$530
|$330
|$120
|$2,583
|Depreciation
|$4,715
|$1,746
|$1,535
|$1,361
|$1,221
|$10,578
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,942
|$5,923
|$7,683
|$6,521
|$6,661
|$36,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rio Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,195
|Maintenance
|$693
|$632
|$1,524
|$1,199
|$1,426
|$5,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$642
|$329
|$402
|$1,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$854
|Financing
|$655
|$527
|$391
|$243
|$88
|$1,905
|Depreciation
|$3,478
|$1,288
|$1,133
|$1,004
|$901
|$7,802
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,333
|$4,369
|$5,667
|$4,810
|$4,913
|$27,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rio Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$4,034
|Maintenance
|$666
|$608
|$1,465
|$1,153
|$1,371
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$657
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$821
|Financing
|$630
|$507
|$376
|$234
|$85
|$1,832
|Depreciation
|$3,344
|$1,238
|$1,089
|$965
|$866
|$7,502
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,051
|$4,201
|$5,449
|$4,625
|$4,724
|$26,050
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
