Used 2016 Kia Rio Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rio Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,241*
Total Cash Price
$13,185
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,299*
Total Cash Price
$13,570
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,453*
Total Cash Price
$9,624
SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,357*
Total Cash Price
$13,955
Rio Hatchback
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,982*
Total Cash Price
$9,816
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,505*
Total Cash Price
$13,281
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,511*
Total Cash Price
$10,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$1,945
|$1,523
|$1,359
|$759
|$2,811
|$8,398
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$751
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$975
|Financing
|$710
|$570
|$422
|$264
|$95
|$2,060
|Depreciation
|$4,018
|$1,393
|$1,226
|$1,086
|$975
|$8,700
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,683
|$6,476
|$6,165
|$5,461
|$7,456
|$36,241
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rio Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$5,688
|Maintenance
|$2,002
|$1,568
|$1,399
|$781
|$2,893
|$8,643
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$773
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,004
|Financing
|$730
|$587
|$434
|$272
|$97
|$2,121
|Depreciation
|$4,136
|$1,434
|$1,262
|$1,118
|$1,004
|$8,954
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,995
|$6,665
|$6,345
|$5,620
|$7,673
|$37,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$4,034
|Maintenance
|$1,420
|$1,112
|$992
|$554
|$2,052
|$6,130
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$548
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$712
|Financing
|$518
|$416
|$308
|$193
|$69
|$1,504
|Depreciation
|$2,933
|$1,017
|$895
|$793
|$712
|$6,350
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,798
|$4,727
|$4,500
|$3,986
|$5,442
|$26,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rio Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$5,849
|Maintenance
|$2,059
|$1,612
|$1,438
|$803
|$2,975
|$8,889
|Repairs
|$860
|$436
|$535
|$658
|$809
|$3,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,032
|Financing
|$751
|$603
|$447
|$280
|$100
|$2,181
|Depreciation
|$4,253
|$1,475
|$1,298
|$1,150
|$1,032
|$9,208
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,307
|$6,854
|$6,525
|$5,780
|$7,891
|$38,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rio Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$799
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$4,115
|Maintenance
|$1,448
|$1,134
|$1,012
|$565
|$2,093
|$6,253
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$559
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$726
|Financing
|$528
|$424
|$314
|$197
|$70
|$1,534
|Depreciation
|$2,992
|$1,037
|$913
|$809
|$726
|$6,477
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,954
|$4,822
|$4,590
|$4,066
|$5,551
|$26,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rio Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$1,960
|$1,535
|$1,369
|$765
|$2,832
|$8,459
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$756
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$983
|Financing
|$715
|$574
|$425
|$266
|$95
|$2,076
|Depreciation
|$4,048
|$1,403
|$1,235
|$1,094
|$983
|$8,763
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,761
|$6,523
|$6,210
|$5,501
|$7,510
|$36,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rio Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,195
|Maintenance
|$1,477
|$1,156
|$1,032
|$576
|$2,134
|$6,375
|Repairs
|$617
|$313
|$384
|$472
|$580
|$2,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$570
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$740
|Financing
|$539
|$433
|$320
|$201
|$72
|$1,564
|Depreciation
|$3,050
|$1,058
|$931
|$825
|$740
|$6,604
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,110
|$4,916
|$4,680
|$4,145
|$5,660
|$27,511
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
