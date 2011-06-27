Used 2012 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

2012 Kia Rio SX Sedan d1g1t007 , 02/16/2012 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I needed to get a new daily commuter car as I drive over 70 highway miles daily. Look at what you get from Toyota, Honda, Nissan in this same segment and compare all the features. I went to each dealer, Toyota had a sticker price increase of $1500 "market adjusted value" on the Corolla! Nonsense! I wanted something that would get good gas mileage (+36mpg), holds a couple golf bags and more in the trunk, and if needed, my family of 4 when we're not in the sweet minivan. This car has extreme value at a low price... less than $18K out the door. You can electronically fold in the heated side mirrors, which have LED turn signals. The front lights have LED markers and the rear tail lights are all LED. Engine has the most horsepower in the segment and is direct injection technology. Big 17 inch wheels on the ground, USB port on radio which is built by Microsoft UVO and I could go on and on for the features. You will see many of these features only in higher segment cars. Japan auto makers are becoming dated fast with their features and technology and are overpriced for their value in today's market. KIA shares many of their platforms now with Hyundai and the quality of their build has dramatically improved with the RIO. I have been very satisfied for the first 1200 miles. If you are looking for good gas mileage, good trunk space, great features, LED lights aplenty, etc... do not overlook this car and forget completely about KIA in 2008. In 2012 they have transformed light years ahead of the competition. Report Abuse

KIA Rio5 an Excellent & Fun Value rfbronk1 , 11/23/2011 42 of 45 people found this review helpful Our 2012 KIA Rio5 is our second car. For around town use it is terrific - we get an overall 35 mpg. The five door is very usefu and the comfort is just fine. The styling is fine and the car really is fun to drive. We have a family car that is for trips but the Rio 5 is for everyday use. We could not find another vehicle for less money with a better warantry. The build quality is nice and the red paint is beautiful - the cloth interior is nice - this is just the perfect second car for us.

Excellent good-looking car that is value for money sunbomb , 02/10/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful For a customer profile like mine (already own a minivan, looking for commuter car) this is a great option to have. The car itself would probably satisfy a lot of other profiles, but it is smack in the middle of my demo. Cargo space is not that great, but that is not why I bought this car. I bought this with the convenience package which included UVO (a cool addition) and the rearview camera. No need for nav if you already have a smartphone. Car handles beautifully and very little of the harsh rides associated with sub-compacts. Really like the looks and the interior. A lot of reviews have commented on how the interior does not look as cheap as other cars in the class.

Fun to drive, good MPG, Inexpensive shawnmh , 03/16/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car new to replace my 91' Imperial and I'm averaging 33 (70%/30% C/H) mpg at the pump and I'm loving it. Although the ride isn't the smoothest, it's definitely better than many others I've driven in this class. When you turn the ECO setting off, you get a significant boost in power and throttle response. Handles great in the city, but acts like a small car would on the interstate. I love the SportShift, although not the quickest shifts, it is a blast through curvy roads. The high beams illuminate very well as do the regular lights. Steering has good feel and the car is very nimble up to about 45 when the electric steering starts to show. Design cues from Audi shows.