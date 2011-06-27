Used 2017 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Nice car loose performance for comfort
I brought this car around Aug in 2017. I got the EX trim. I was a previous owner of a 2012 and a 2015. (all the base line of the Ex Trim.) This is a very nice car but I lost a few things from the previous 2. I lost fog lights, engine power, dual exhaust in my opinion better sounding speakers. you also loose the lit up cup holders and holders in the door. At first when I got the car I was un happy with it. But as an owner in the last few weeks I'm really beginning to like it. In my EX base I have very comfortable seats with memory placement for 2 people, a newer dash, a improved Air conditioner, it's quiet and smooth (as far as wind noise) With this car you do still hear road noise, ( just like the old one) Very much improved gas mileage, Satellite radio is much easier to navigate, Bigger glove department. This car can drive in 3 modes economy, Standard and sports mode. As time went on I realised there is a big difference in power driving in sports mode than in Economy mode. In sports mode and normal mode you get much more power than in economy mode but in my opinion not as much as in the older models. but it's enough. The older model had 195 horse power vs this model has 185. One thing thats great the oil changes are done at 7500 miles vs 5000. Also the side view mirrors fold and there are lights where the door handles are on the outside, not necessary but it's cool. Over all this is a nice car I loved what i gained but I hurt in what i lost.
the optimal automobile by kia
I replaced my 2015 Kia optima sx turbo, with a 2017 Optima sxl.My 2015 sx was a very good overall car.The 2017 sxl has improvements in better quieter ride, better steering and more comfortable seats front and rear.The 2017 sxl also comes with michelin tires that are quiet and have better control and handling in very wet road conditions.The radio performance has also improved, although the 2015 was still very good.Heat lights and other safety features are improved as well.Overall I am again very happy with the 2017 Kia optima sxl, and recommend this car for at least a test ride.
Great Value
Kia was offering thousands of $$ in customer cash, plus a military veteran's bonus, for leasing. Then I went to work on the dealer, and got the lowest possible money factor (interest rate) and highest residual value. After some haggling, I got the dealer down on their sale price. The point of all this explanation is to say I got a great deal on a really well-built car. I think the Kias are a great value for the money, are well-built, and have a solid warranty.
Drunken driving, even when sober.
I keep telling myself I will stop making decisions based on esthetics....... The Optima is nice looking but noisy in every way. Wind noise over 60, engine noise at all speeds (and on acceleration an annoying 'sewing machine' sound), and tire noise on all but the smoothest, newest asphalt. My main criticism though is the handling. The car wanders and demands constant attention to hold a straight line. At highway speeds it feels as if it is buffeting even when there is no wind. There is also a pronounced vibration felt ,alternating, through the steering wheel and through the seat. The headlights retain moisture. All in all I regret making the purchase.
Always had excellent Hondas Kia is smoother.
Be sure to drive it first. Smoooth
