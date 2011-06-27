  1. Home
Used 2006 Kia Optima EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque182 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Length186.4 in.
Curb weight3287 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume119 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Gray
  • Deep Ocean Blue
  • Pearl White
  • Ebony Black
  • Clear White
  • Ruby Red
  • Light Almond Beige
  • Clear Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
