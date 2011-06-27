2020 Kia K900 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Torque
|376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|VIP Package
|yes
|Sienna Brown Interior Package
|yes
|Beige Interior Package
|yes
|Black Interior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|17 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand speakers
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.7 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Bumper Applique
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Paint Protection Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Length
|201.6 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|125.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|122.2 in.
|Width
|75.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|P275/40R19 tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
