2019 Kia K900 Consumer Reviews
My new k900
We bought 2019 K900 early this year and have about 6000 miles so far including road trips. We have nothing but great things to say as the car makes feel so great every time we drive it. It is fast, quiet, beautiful inside and out, dash board is fantastic and there isn’t a thing I have complain about. In the past, I had E430, BMW, Corvett, and many Japanese cars but recently I felt that Japanese car makers are cheapening out on the materials and charge more for all options so we decide to give Korean company a try based on many reviews I read. What a car!! Oh!, many friends and family members asked us why KIA with that kind of money but once they ride inside with us, they all go “WOW”. We really don’t care much for brand names and we are so happy with our decision so far. Go KIA???
More for the money
Great value, great ride, great safety features. The car is rock solid on the road, lane centering and adaptive cruise work as advertised. The camera images are all clear with great resolution, outstanding car for highway cruising. First oil change the dealership left one oil pan cover off completely, and only put in one screw out of four to mount the other panel, (they have to be removed to change the oil). One panel they replaced when I got back from my trip, the other was back ordered three months. Car is great, gas mileage on the highway at 70 mph is almost 30 mpg.
Great Value and Comfort
I researched this vehicle over several months and could not find this value anywhere, especially with all the features included in the base price. I bought 30 days ago and got a great deal with financing (below $50,000.00). I have driven less than 1,000 miles so far, but continue to be impressed every time I drive it. My first drive was 350 miles. The drive was so pleasant I didn't feel tired like I normally do following such a lengthy drive.
Best car that I have ever owned
I traded in my Equus for the K900. I loved that Equus but it was always breaking down. Three times in 5 years the dealer had the car for over a month to fix. The K900 is better in just about every way. Comfort, features, handling, convenience are all great. Turbos kick in and car takes off. Or you can just drive sedately. Car has so many features that my only complaint is that sometimes I forget what they all are. I just discovered that XM radio records as it plays back, so you can pause the radio and resume where you left off. Car warns you if you are exiting from vechicle and a car is coming from behind. Feature list is too long to list. 8,800 miles and so far rock solid and no problems.
2019 k900 review
I have owned a 2016 and now a 2019 K900. I was involved in an accident and because Kia sell so few K900 in the United States they don't have parts. It is not a priority for Kia to take care of its Flagship owners like myself. Their 800 number is a joke and the people are rude and do not go out of their way to help you and did not get back as promised. Overall the car is not bad but is cheaply made and doesn't hold up over time. When it was brand new it was very nice it rapidly deteriorate because they cut Corners at almost every level a production. It's amazing that they put so little effort into promoting this automobile and it's no wonder given that KIA is not serious about its owners.
