2019 Kia K900 Consumer Reviews

My new k900 P. K. , 07/21/2019 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We bought 2019 K900 early this year and have about 6000 miles so far including road trips. We have nothing but great things to say as the car makes feel so great every time we drive it. It is fast, quiet, beautiful inside and out, dash board is fantastic and there isn't a thing I have complain about. In the past, I had E430, BMW, Corvett, and many Japanese cars but recently I felt that Japanese car makers are cheapening out on the materials and charge more for all options so we decide to give Korean company a try based on many reviews I read. What a car!! Oh!, many friends and family members asked us why KIA with that kind of money but once they ride inside with us, they all go "WOW". We really don't care much for brand names and we are so happy with our decision so far. Go KIA??? Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value

More for the money JoeL , 08/19/2019 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Great value, great ride, great safety features. The car is rock solid on the road, lane centering and adaptive cruise work as advertised. The camera images are all clear with great resolution, outstanding car for highway cruising. First oil change the dealership left one oil pan cover off completely, and only put in one screw out of four to mount the other panel, (they have to be removed to change the oil). One panel they replaced when I got back from my trip, the other was back ordered three months. Car is great, gas mileage on the highway at 70 mph is almost 30 mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Value and Comfort Gregory , 11/18/2019 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I researched this vehicle over several months and could not find this value anywhere, especially with all the features included in the base price. I bought 30 days ago and got a great deal with financing (below $50,000.00). I have driven less than 1,000 miles so far, but continue to be impressed every time I drive it. My first drive was 350 miles. The drive was so pleasant I didn't feel tired like I normally do following such a lengthy drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best car that I have ever owned Stan , 07/16/2020 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I traded in my Equus for the K900. I loved that Equus but it was always breaking down. Three times in 5 years the dealer had the car for over a month to fix. The K900 is better in just about every way. Comfort, features, handling, convenience are all great. Turbos kick in and car takes off. Or you can just drive sedately. Car has so many features that my only complaint is that sometimes I forget what they all are. I just discovered that XM radio records as it plays back, so you can pause the radio and resume where you left off. Car warns you if you are exiting from vechicle and a car is coming from behind. Feature list is too long to list. 8,800 miles and so far rock solid and no problems.