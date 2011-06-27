  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. Used 2018 Kia Forte
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Kia Forte LX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Forte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,900
See Forte Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,900
LX Popular Packageyes
Sports Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Mud Guardsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Cargo Hookyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Length179.5 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Gross weight3880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1025 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Garnet Red
  • Deep Sea Blue
  • Silky Silver
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Titanium Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,900
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Forte Inventory

Related Used 2018 Kia Forte LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles