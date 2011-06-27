Used 2017 Kia Forte Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forte Hatchback
EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,373*
Total Cash Price
$16,846
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,411*
Total Cash Price
$12,695
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,218*
Total Cash Price
$17,700
LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,357*
Total Cash Price
$12,207
Forte Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,357*
Total Cash Price
$12,207
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,884*
Total Cash Price
$12,451
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,109*
Total Cash Price
$16,724
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,163*
Total Cash Price
$17,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forte Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,472
|Maintenance
|$580
|$1,841
|$1,245
|$956
|$1,925
|$6,547
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,169
|Financing
|$905
|$729
|$540
|$338
|$121
|$2,633
|Depreciation
|$4,685
|$1,834
|$1,615
|$1,431
|$1,285
|$10,850
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,515
|$7,765
|$6,429
|$5,928
|$6,734
|$36,373
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forte Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,124
|Maintenance
|$437
|$1,387
|$938
|$721
|$1,451
|$4,934
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$710
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$881
|Financing
|$682
|$549
|$407
|$255
|$92
|$1,984
|Depreciation
|$3,531
|$1,382
|$1,217
|$1,078
|$968
|$8,176
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,171
|$5,852
|$4,845
|$4,468
|$5,075
|$27,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forte Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$609
|$1,934
|$1,308
|$1,005
|$2,023
|$6,879
|Repairs
|$0
|$873
|$447
|$548
|$674
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,228
|Financing
|$951
|$766
|$567
|$355
|$128
|$2,767
|Depreciation
|$4,923
|$1,927
|$1,697
|$1,504
|$1,350
|$11,400
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,998
|$8,159
|$6,756
|$6,229
|$7,076
|$38,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forte Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$420
|$1,334
|$902
|$693
|$1,395
|$4,744
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$847
|Financing
|$656
|$528
|$391
|$245
|$88
|$1,908
|Depreciation
|$3,395
|$1,329
|$1,170
|$1,037
|$931
|$7,862
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,895
|$5,627
|$4,659
|$4,296
|$4,880
|$26,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$420
|$1,334
|$902
|$693
|$1,395
|$4,744
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$847
|Financing
|$656
|$528
|$391
|$245
|$88
|$1,908
|Depreciation
|$3,395
|$1,329
|$1,170
|$1,037
|$931
|$7,862
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,895
|$5,627
|$4,659
|$4,296
|$4,880
|$26,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$428
|$1,361
|$920
|$707
|$1,423
|$4,839
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$864
|Financing
|$669
|$539
|$399
|$250
|$90
|$1,946
|Depreciation
|$3,463
|$1,356
|$1,193
|$1,058
|$950
|$8,019
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,033
|$5,740
|$4,752
|$4,382
|$4,978
|$26,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forte Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$575
|$1,828
|$1,236
|$949
|$1,911
|$6,499
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$936
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,160
|Financing
|$899
|$723
|$536
|$336
|$121
|$2,614
|Depreciation
|$4,651
|$1,821
|$1,603
|$1,421
|$1,275
|$10,771
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,446
|$7,709
|$6,383
|$5,886
|$6,686
|$36,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Forte Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$592
|$1,881
|$1,272
|$977
|$1,967
|$6,689
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,194
|Financing
|$925
|$744
|$551
|$345
|$124
|$2,690
|Depreciation
|$4,787
|$1,874
|$1,650
|$1,462
|$1,313
|$11,085
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,722
|$7,934
|$6,569
|$6,057
|$6,881
|$37,163
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Forte
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Kia Forte in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Kia Forte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019