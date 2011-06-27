Used 2014 Kia Forte Sedan Consumer Reviews

Forte LX - nice surprise eastkia55 , 05/19/2013 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I have had this about 2 weeks so far, and still like it, no buyers remorse. I got the LX with Popular package because I wanted cruise control. Back in 2010 when I bought my Corolla, I had looked at Kia but some of the cars seemed cheap. The 14 Forte is a step up, with slightly bigger trunk and trunk opening than the 13, better seats (in my opinion), etc. I recommend it over the 13 even though you pay more. Wind noise okay, a little noiser than Elantra but a quieter than 13 Corolla or Sentra. Trunk opening (important for me cause I have big briefcases, boxes, etc) was better than Corolla, and I didn't have to bend down as much as Elantra. Sentra trunk & opening bigger and better though Report Abuse

Perfect car for commuting won_yoon , 07/11/2014 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I purchased my a completely redesigned 2014 Forte in October 2013. Now with 24k miles with it, I have no complain what so ever. It has an adequate power and great gas mileage. I get constantly 35 miles combined city and highway. I cannot imagine any better car for what I paid. I graduated from Honda Civics (3 previous generations) and have no regret. Every time I park my car and I smile at the car to see how good it looks from front. Report Abuse

Try it, You will buy it! getreal66 , 04/21/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Update: My Forte now has 90,000 miles and not one single issue. Still loving it.. Update: My Forte now has 90,000 and runs as good as the day I bought it. Absolutely love it. I have never had a single issue. I bought the car 3yrs ago with 8,900 miles. It now has 60,000 miles on it. I have not a single issue with it. My only complaint are the headlights. I live in the country and there are a lot of hills. The low beams are completely useless. You can only see about 10 feet in front of you with the low beams on. Other than that, I absolutely love the car! I own a 2014 Kia Forte LX with the upgraded package. I have owned a lot of 4 cylinder engines in my time but I am blown away by how well the 1.8L engine in the car responds. I have no issues getting on the highway or passing because the car gets up and moves. I am averaging 39mpg but I drive mostly highways. The 6 speed transmission shifts smooth, unlike some of the competitors! The handling is good but not awesome. I have owned 3 other Kias (Sedona, Rio & Spectra) and never had any issues with them. Kia had a rough start but they have really turned the quality & reliability around. I would recommend this car to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 Kia Forte EX is a winner! fedora1953 , 07/23/2013 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful The new 2014 Kia Forte EX is leaps and bounds ahead of the previous models. Although it has the same 2.0L engine as the previous year, they switched to a GDI injection system which is gives better efficiency, upping it from 156 HP to 173 HP, yet manages the same MPG. If you leave it on the default ECO setting, it feels sluggish if you try to push it some. It's trying to save you gas. But if you turn ECO off, the sluggishness goes away, but so will your better mileage. The new Forte EX is quieter. It rides better. The new Forte has the Elantra chassis with the same wheelbase, and curb to curb radius. It has the same 6 speed transmission, but a more powerful engine. We have had our car serviced at the manufacturers required service points. It has not given us any problems at all. It has been very reliable. There are no squeaks or any other peculiar sounds in the cabin of the car. It is as quiet now as when I bought it. The interior is holding up well. It's been a great car. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse