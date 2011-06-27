  1. Home
Used 2014 Kia Forte Features & Specs

Overview
$19,500
$19,500
$17,500
$17,500
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2829
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/475.2 mi.330.0/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2829
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm131 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.8 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6500 rpm148 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesno
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesno
daytime running lightsyesno
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
Packages
EX Tech Package (4-Door)yesno
EX Premium Package (4-Door & 5-Door)yesno
Protection Packageyesyes
Popular Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
4 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesno
Air conditioningyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
overhead console with storageyesno
front seatback storageyesno
cruise controlyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesno
front reading lightsyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
cooled storage compartmentyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesno
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesno
leather trim on shift knobyesno
trunk lightyesyes
front cupholdersnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyes
power door locksnoyes
Interior Options
Trunk Cargo Hookyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Cargo Matyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
premium clothyesno
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room53.8 in.53.8 in.
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.54.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestnoyes
Exterior Options
17" Alloyyesno
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyes
Mudguardsyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Measurements
Front track61.2 in.61.5 in.
Curb weight2837 lbs.2776 lbs.
Gross weight3902 lbs.3880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1065 lbs.1104 lbs.
Length179.5 in.179.5 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.111.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.
Rear track61.7 in.62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue
  • Gunmetal Grey
  • Aurora Black
  • Crimson Red
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Abyss Blue
  • Desert Sand
  • Steel Blue
  • Aurora Black
  • Crimson Red
  • Metallic Bronze
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Abyss Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyesyes
205/55R16 tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
steel wheelsnoyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnoyes
195/65R15 tiresnoyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
