Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Gotta Have A Cadenza!!!!!
As my lease on my 2015 Chevy Malibu was almost up, I started car shopping and I HATE car salesmen. I looked at several cars including buying a Malibu, Sonata, Cadillac and more, and I had a salesmen suggest I drive a new 2017 Cadenza, which I did. I am glad that I listed to him. I loved the ride, but I was not going to pay $46K for the top of the line model. The lease deal they had seemed great, but at the end of the day, it was still way too expensive. I knew I wanted a 2017 Limited and preferably white. I found a 2017 used (8200 miles) exactly like I wanted and I saved almost $17k from what it would have cost new. I LOVE THIS CAR. The ride is great, the looks are great and where I was concerned about my gas mileage (the Malibu averaged about 26 mpg around town and I got 32 mpg on the highway), this Cadenza is right there even though it's rated for only 20-28. I drive it like there is an egg under my accelerator and once I get it up to speed, I just hold the gas pedal in place, I don't have to keep feeding it like I did on my Malibu. On a recent highway trip I averaged 37 MPG (YES 37 MPG) and I am getting about 26 mpg around town. What more could a buyer ask for? Great Deal!! Great Looking car!!! Great MPG!!! If you are looking for a nice upscale luxury type sedan, you need to look at the Cadenza. I would highly suggest trying to find a used one and save yourself mega $$$$$.
2 for 2
I leased a 2015 cadenza, for 2 years after leasing a infinity. The cadenza was a better all around vehicle. I now lease a 2017 cadenza and l love the new style,I have not had a single problem with either car.Plush interior and great performance!
Big Car Great Value
Bigger than BMW 3 or 5 Series. More Comfortable than Mercedes. Better warranty than everyone. What a value! Had this car now for 1.5 years, 34,000 miles. 0 problems. Rides great, most comfortable seats ever. Great value. Best car I have ever owned.
review
nice car better than expected gas mileage great service
Great large car
This is a great car at a good price. Can't beat 0% financing.
