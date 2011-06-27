Vehicle overview

There was a time not all that long ago when automakers couldn't crank out SUVs quickly enough. During the 1990s and into the new millennium, even companies that historically stuck to cars jumped on the SUV bandwagon, developing their own versions of utility vehicles to satisfy consumers' ravenous appetites for road-going monstrosities. But oh, how times have changed. As fuel prices continue to rise, more consumers are turning back toward smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles, and some automakers have even responded by cutting back production of their larger vehicles to focus on the small car market. But not Kia. The Korean company is betting there's still some life in the midsize SUV segment -- and the stakes are in the form of the new 2009 Kia Borrego.

Kia is hoping to lure customers to its seven-passenger, body-on-frame SUV with the promise of luxury at a value price. The Borrego is Kia's first model to offer gadgets such as voice-activated navigation, Bluetooth, keyless start and a back-up camera. Other options such as leather seating, an upgraded Infinity audio system and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system may come as a surprise to shoppers who may have previously considered Kia strictly a bare-bones brand.

But the 2009 Borrego isn't just about appearances and gizmos; it has the chops of a true sport-utility vehicle. Unlike crossovers, traditional body-on-frame SUVs are generally able to handle rougher terrain and boast higher towing capacities. Available with either a V6 or a V8 engine, the Borrego comes standard with features such as downhill brake control and hill assist control, and ground clearance is on par for the segment. Four-wheel-drive models also come with the expected two-speed transfer case. Notably, the Borrego can also tow up to a class-leading 7,500 pounds. On the downside, the Borrego seems to miss the mark when it comes to some aspects of performance and handling, and its lack of a power liftgate makes one wonder how a brand touting its advanced features could have overlooked something so relatively common.

The 2009 Kia Borrego is up against long-running, top-selling midsize standbys such as the Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner and Nissan Pathfinder. And on paper, the Kia looks like a worthy contender. The Borrego has a slightly lower base price than these competitors (although the V8 engine and various options can make it expensive), and offers all the necessities for an active family, such as a 60/40-folding second row and a 50/50-split third row. Its V8 boasts more horsepower than any of its other eight-cylinder rivals and still provides some of the best fuel economy in the segment. The Borrego also has the smallest turning circle, which in theory should make it a tad nimbler than the rest.

In short, those who actually need the stout capabilities of a traditional midsize SUV in the $20,000-$35,000 range might be pleasantly surprised by the 2009 Kia Borrego.