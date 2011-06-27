Used 2009 Kia Borrego Consumer Reviews
A Real Sleeper!
We have been a KIA family since our first Sedona 12+ years ago and currently own a Soul and a Rio. I was always intrigued by the Borrego but timing, finances and and model availability never seemed to come together; until this Memorial Day. We bought a 2009 LX AWD 6 cylinder with 29000 miles. We immediately took off on a 1000 mile driving trip to Northern Minnesota for a week. The Borrego met our every expectation. It was comfortable, roomy for all our gear, quiet, and it handled much better than all the negative reviews about "rough ride" would lead you to expect. Acceleration with the 6 cylinder is more than brisk, and our gas mileage for the trip was 21.9.
Back to back Borregos
I have the distinct pleasure of being on my second Borrego. The first was a brand new, off-the-lot EX V6 4x2, and the second, and current, is a used EX Limited V8 4x4. Fell in love with my first Borrego's excellent freeway manners, stability at any speed, and feature-laden and cavernous interior. Although the 4x2 was tow rated for 5,000 lbs., we wanted something stronger to pull a heavy RV trailer. When we learned that that the V8 Borrego was tow-rated at 7,500 lbs., which is huge for its class, we searched around and bought one from a nearby private seller. It hasn't disappointed as a tow vehicle. Ironically, the V6 felt peppier and smoother. But I'm happy with the V8's torque and go-anywhere confidence of the full-time 4x4 system. I'm only sorry that Kia discontinued the Borrego as I would loved to made a three-peat. On both Borrego's, I appreciated the interior volume, standard adult sized third row seating, easy to use navigation system, no fuss dashboard and HVAC controls and layout, and just simple reliability all around. It will be a sad day when I have to part with my current Borrego.
Wonderful!!!
This is my first SUV. I purchased it last November after my car was totaled. We have driven this car home to Louisiana (8 hours) Jacksonville Fl (13) and Colorado Springs(13).-- one way trips. The car drove beautifully and was comfortable for my three kids. - 18,13, and 10. The only complaint I have had is shifiting into gear in the mountains, it drags a bit. -- and occasionally the downhill and traction control button comes on, but other than that nothing. The hankook tires are okay, but wear out quickly--41,000 for me and will be replaced with Michelins. All in all, I love this car. buy one and never look back. I plan on driving mine for years!
Great bargain
I never was considering buying a Kia but saw an ad with the borregos listed at a great price. I did some research on the borrego on the Internet and it got great reviews. I test drove it and was amazed at the vehicle. I have the 6 cly. It has great power and rides smooth. Turning radius is great. I have a Volvo xc90 and cars are similar except I paid almost $20,000 more for the Volvo. The Volvo has better leather and insulation for wind noise. Other than that I think the borrego is a great car for the price. Gas mileage could be better but it's a good size SUV. My Volvo gets a little better gas mileage but needs premium gas. Overall the borrego is a decent car for the price I paid.
Best Buy Ever! Super Reliable! No Issues!
I got rid of my CTS and wanted to get into an SUV. I wanted either an Acura or Lexus, which is completely night and day from a Kia. As soon as I test drove it for the first time, sale rep advised me of the warranty and seen the price, I gave it a shot. My 2009 Kia Borrego EX has 134,000 miles and rides like a baby. All i've done was maintained with the oil changes, purchased new tires and that's it! Best deal ever!
