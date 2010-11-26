Used 2009 Kia Borrego
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine choices, high towing capacity, decent fuel economy from V8, quiet ride.
- Handling can feel sloppy and disconnected, acceleration lags from slow upshifts and hesitant throttle, no power liftgate option.
Edmunds' Expert Review
For those who need the utility and towing capacity of a body-on-frame SUV, the 2009 Kia Borrego offers solid performance, respectable fuel economy and more luxurious appointments than many of its competitors.
Vehicle overview
There was a time not all that long ago when automakers couldn't crank out SUVs quickly enough. During the 1990s and into the new millennium, even companies that historically stuck to cars jumped on the SUV bandwagon, developing their own versions of utility vehicles to satisfy consumers' ravenous appetites for road-going monstrosities. But oh, how times have changed. As fuel prices continue to rise, more consumers are turning back toward smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles, and some automakers have even responded by cutting back production of their larger vehicles to focus on the small car market. But not Kia. The Korean company is betting there's still some life in the midsize SUV segment -- and the stakes are in the form of the new 2009 Kia Borrego.
Kia is hoping to lure customers to its seven-passenger, body-on-frame SUV with the promise of luxury at a value price. The Borrego is Kia's first model to offer gadgets such as voice-activated navigation, Bluetooth, keyless start and a back-up camera. Other options such as leather seating, an upgraded Infinity audio system and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system may come as a surprise to shoppers who may have previously considered Kia strictly a bare-bones brand.
But the 2009 Borrego isn't just about appearances and gizmos; it has the chops of a true sport-utility vehicle. Unlike crossovers, traditional body-on-frame SUVs are generally able to handle rougher terrain and boast higher towing capacities. Available with either a V6 or a V8 engine, the Borrego comes standard with features such as downhill brake control and hill assist control, and ground clearance is on par for the segment. Four-wheel-drive models also come with the expected two-speed transfer case. Notably, the Borrego can also tow up to a class-leading 7,500 pounds. On the downside, the Borrego seems to miss the mark when it comes to some aspects of performance and handling, and its lack of a power liftgate makes one wonder how a brand touting its advanced features could have overlooked something so relatively common.
The 2009 Kia Borrego is up against long-running, top-selling midsize standbys such as the Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner and Nissan Pathfinder. And on paper, the Kia looks like a worthy contender. The Borrego has a slightly lower base price than these competitors (although the V8 engine and various options can make it expensive), and offers all the necessities for an active family, such as a 60/40-folding second row and a 50/50-split third row. Its V8 boasts more horsepower than any of its other eight-cylinder rivals and still provides some of the best fuel economy in the segment. The Borrego also has the smallest turning circle, which in theory should make it a tad nimbler than the rest.
In short, those who actually need the stout capabilities of a traditional midsize SUV in the $20,000-$35,000 range might be pleasantly surprised by the 2009 Kia Borrego.
Kia Borrego models
The 2009 Kia Borrego midsize SUV is available in two main trim levels, LX and EX. Rear-drive Borrego LX V6 models come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a back-up warning system, an integrated tow hitch, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt/telescoping steering column and a six-speaker audio system with CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, USB port and auxiliary jack. The EX V6 trim adds foglights, heated outside mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Borrego V8 models are also offered in the same LX and EX trim levels and are very similar in terms of equipment, but come standard with 18-inch wheels. Four-wheel-drive models are equipped similarly and also have a windshield de-icer.
In terms of options, there's a Convenience Package for LX models that adds leather seating and a power driver seat. Two additional option packages, Luxury and Premium, are available exclusively on the EX. The Luxury Package includes chrome wheels, leather upholstery, a power tilt/telescoping steering column, a memory function for the driver seat and heated front seats. The Premium Package adds running boards, a sunroof, a 10-speaker Infinity audio system, rear air-conditioning controls and a rear back-up camera. Additional options for the EX include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and voice-activated navigation.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Two engine choices are available for the 2009 Kia Borrego: a 3.8-liter V6 that makes 276 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, and a 4.6-liter V8 that produces 337 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are available with either rear-wheel drive or full-time four-wheel drive. All six-cylinder models are paired to a five-speed automatic transmission, while the V8s get a six-speed automatic. A fully loaded V8 sprinted from zero to 60 mph on our test track in 7.8 seconds.
Towing capacities for a properly equipped Kia Borrego are 5,000 pounds for the V6 model and a class-leading 7,500 pounds for the V8. Estimated fuel economy for the 2009 Kia Borrego ranges from 17 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the rear-drive V6 powertrain down to 15/20/17 mpg for a 4WD V8.
Safety
Standard on the 2009 Kia Borrego are antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, downhill brake control, hill assist control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags with rollover sensor. Borregos equipped with the V8 engine also get a driver's knee airbag standard.
Driving
While the V8 engine has plenty of power and adequate torque on the low end, the throttle seems slow to respond, and taller ratios in the upper gears (ostensibly to optimize fuel economy) can leave you wondering when the transmission will finally shift. And although the V8 Borrego boasts more power than its similarly equipped competitors, its peak power arrives higher in the rev band. The combination of these factors dulls the performance potential and can lead to some frustrating moments when trying to merge onto the freeway or make it uphill at cruising speed.
Like many body-on-frame SUVs, there is a disconnected feeling from the road, but this seems particularly true in the Borrego's case. We assume two factors are to blame here. The rubber mounts between the body and frame, while they help absorb some shock and keep the vehicle quiet, contribute to a somewhat sloppy feel when going over bumps and potholes. Secondly, the suspension calibrations obviously have an even greater effect on ride quality. However, to be fair, our test model was an early production unit earmarked for test purposes that may not represent the final production version.
Interior
Materials and features inside the 2009 Kia Borrego are more luxurious than one might expect. The understated cabin is simple and refined, while a logical dash layout keeps the various controls relatively easy to use. The optional leather seats, though not on par with a Hermes handbag, are comfortable and supportive. The third-row seats are relatively easy to stow and put back into place, although cargo capacity with all seats up is a paltry 12.4 cubic feet. And the Borrego's lack of a power liftgate is disappointing, especially considering Kia's "more luxury for the money" claim.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Kia Borrego.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- value
- interior
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- ride quality
- seats
- engine
- driving experience
- towing
- sound system
- warranty
- dashboard
- road noise
- infotainment system
- safety
- acceleration
- visibility
- wheels & tires
- oil
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- transmission
- lights
- technology
- climate control
- off-roading
- brakes
- electrical system
Most helpful consumer reviews
We have been a KIA family since our first Sedona 12+ years ago and currently own a Soul and a Rio. I was always intrigued by the Borrego but timing, finances and and model availability never seemed to come together; until this Memorial Day. We bought a 2009 LX AWD 6 cylinder with 29000 miles. We immediately took off on a 1000 mile driving trip to Northern Minnesota for a week. The Borrego met our every expectation. It was comfortable, roomy for all our gear, quiet, and it handled much better than all the negative reviews about "rough ride" would lead you to expect. Acceleration with the 6 cylinder is more than brisk, and our gas mileage for the trip was 21.9.
I have the distinct pleasure of being on my second Borrego. The first was a brand new, off-the-lot EX V6 4x2, and the second, and current, is a used EX Limited V8 4x4. Fell in love with my first Borrego's excellent freeway manners, stability at any speed, and feature-laden and cavernous interior. Although the 4x2 was tow rated for 5,000 lbs., we wanted something stronger to pull a heavy RV trailer. When we learned that that the V8 Borrego was tow-rated at 7,500 lbs., which is huge for its class, we searched around and bought one from a nearby private seller. It hasn't disappointed as a tow vehicle. Ironically, the V6 felt peppier and smoother. But I'm happy with the V8's torque and go-anywhere confidence of the full-time 4x4 system. I'm only sorry that Kia discontinued the Borrego as I would loved to made a three-peat. On both Borrego's, I appreciated the interior volume, standard adult sized third row seating, easy to use navigation system, no fuss dashboard and HVAC controls and layout, and just simple reliability all around. It will be a sad day when I have to part with my current Borrego.
This is my first SUV. I purchased it last November after my car was totaled. We have driven this car home to Louisiana (8 hours) Jacksonville Fl (13) and Colorado Springs(13).-- one way trips. The car drove beautifully and was comfortable for my three kids. - 18,13, and 10. The only complaint I have had is shifiting into gear in the mountains, it drags a bit. -- and occasionally the downhill and traction control button comes on, but other than that nothing. The hankook tires are okay, but wear out quickly--41,000 for me and will be replaced with Michelins. All in all, I love this car. buy one and never look back. I plan on driving mine for years!
I never was considering buying a Kia but saw an ad with the borregos listed at a great price. I did some research on the borrego on the Internet and it got great reviews. I test drove it and was amazed at the vehicle. I have the 6 cly. It has great power and rides smooth. Turning radius is great. I have a Volvo xc90 and cars are similar except I paid almost $20,000 more for the Volvo. The Volvo has better leather and insulation for wind noise. Other than that I think the borrego is a great car for the price. Gas mileage could be better but it's a good size SUV. My Volvo gets a little better gas mileage but needs premium gas. Overall the borrego is a decent car for the price I paid.
Sponsored cars related to the Borrego
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr SUV
3.8L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV 4WD
3.8L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV 4WD
3.8L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|276 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV 4WD
4.6L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|337 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Kia Borrego a good car?
Is the Kia Borrego reliable?
Is the 2009 Kia Borrego a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Kia Borrego?
The least-expensive 2009 Kia Borrego is the 2009 Kia Borrego LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,245.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $26,245
- LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $28,295
- EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $29,995
- LX 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $30,995
- EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $27,995
- EX 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $32,995
- EX 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $30,995
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,995
- Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,995
What are the different models of Kia Borrego?
More about the 2009 Kia Borrego
Used 2009 Kia Borrego Overview
The Used 2009 Kia Borrego is offered in the following submodels: Borrego SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Kia Borrego?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Kia Borrego and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Borrego 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Borrego.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Kia Borrego and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Borrego featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2009 Kia Borrego?
Which 2009 Kia Borregos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Kia Borrego for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2009 Borregos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,949 and mileage as low as 107234 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Kia Borrego.
Can't find a new 2009 Kia Borregos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Borrego for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,737.
Find a new Kia for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,774.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2009 Kia Borrego?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related Used 2009 Kia Borrego info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles