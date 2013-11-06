Used 2009 Kia Borrego for Sale Near Me
12 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 196,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,700$837 Below Market
- 223,222 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,985
- 181,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,991
- 247,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,090
- 98,522 milesDelivery Available*
$10,990
- 186,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,788
- 150,333 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,250
- 124,712 miles
$6,999
- 229,765 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 131,144 miles
$6,000
- used
2009 Kia Borrego107,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,949
- 125,001 miles
$5,997
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Borrego searches:
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Borrego
Read recent reviews for the Kia Borrego
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.867 Reviews
Report abuse
adomaib,06/11/2013
We have been a KIA family since our first Sedona 12+ years ago and currently own a Soul and a Rio. I was always intrigued by the Borrego but timing, finances and and model availability never seemed to come together; until this Memorial Day. We bought a 2009 LX AWD 6 cylinder with 29000 miles. We immediately took off on a 1000 mile driving trip to Northern Minnesota for a week. The Borrego met our every expectation. It was comfortable, roomy for all our gear, quiet, and it handled much better than all the negative reviews about "rough ride" would lead you to expect. Acceleration with the 6 cylinder is more than brisk, and our gas mileage for the trip was 21.9.
Related Kia Borrego info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul EV Garland TX
- Used Kia Sedona Norfolk VA
- Used Kia Forte Los Angeles CA
- Used Kia Sedona Garland TX
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Newport News VA
- Used Kia Soul EV Marietta GA
- Used Kia Sedona Hayward CA
- Used Kia Sorento Syracuse NY
- Used Kia Soul Bakersfield CA
- Used Kia Sorento Corona CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.