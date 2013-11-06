Used 2009 Kia Borrego for Sale Near Me

12 listings
Borrego Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Kia Borrego EX in Orange
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego EX

    196,462 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,700

    $837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego EX in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego EX

    223,222 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,985

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego EX in Silver
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego EX

    181,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego EX in Gray
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego EX

    247,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,090

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego LX in Red
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego LX

    98,522 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego LX in Silver
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego LX

    186,959 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,788

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego EX in Silver
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego EX

    150,333 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,250

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego Limited

    124,712 miles

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego LX in White
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego LX

    229,765 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego LX in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego LX

    131,144 miles

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego

    107,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,949

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Borrego Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Borrego Limited

    125,001 miles

    $5,997

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Borrego

Overall Consumer Rating
4.867 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (3%)
A Real Sleeper!
adomaib,06/11/2013
We have been a KIA family since our first Sedona 12+ years ago and currently own a Soul and a Rio. I was always intrigued by the Borrego but timing, finances and and model availability never seemed to come together; until this Memorial Day. We bought a 2009 LX AWD 6 cylinder with 29000 miles. We immediately took off on a 1000 mile driving trip to Northern Minnesota for a week. The Borrego met our every expectation. It was comfortable, roomy for all our gear, quiet, and it handled much better than all the negative reviews about "rough ride" would lead you to expect. Acceleration with the 6 cylinder is more than brisk, and our gas mileage for the trip was 21.9.
