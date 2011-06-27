Used 2004 Kia Amanti Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love my 2 Amanti '04 cars dkvia , 04/29/2013 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I purchased my Amanti new in 2004. It now has 210,000 miles on it and runs great. It has been a wonderful car. Regular maintenance has kept it running perfectly. Taking it to the shop 5/2/16 to replace an engine mount - cheaper than a new car! I wish KIA was still making this car! Been looking for used Amanti with low mileage to run for another 10 years. *Since my last review, I did purchase a used Amanti with only 35,000 on it. GREAT! Such luxury! Just drove down I-95 from PA to Palm Beach - floated on the interstate! I needed to take the used KIA in for PA yearly state inspection, Went to my KIA dealership and got a loaner - A 2016 Optima - It is "junk" compared to the Amanti, What was KIA thinking by getting rid of the Amanti - They replaced it with the Cadenza, but it is way over priced and feels like the cheaper Optima. So, I have two, 2004 KIA Amanti's - 1 is GOLD and 1 is SILVER in my garage! They are simply wonderful cars! My son has a 2013 KIA Forte - My daughter has a 2014 KIA Sportage - but everyone still loves my Amantis! Update: 11/30/16 - Just returned from Palm Beach FL - drove I-95 from PA - in my "Silver" '04 Amanti has 60,000 miles on it and drives like it is brand new. Still LOVE the drive, feel, luxury, & sound system. My "Gold" '04 Amanti is used for short trips to the grocery store and shopping - 225,000 miles and still drives great on country roads and the interstate! LOVE my Amantis'! Update: 10/31/17 - Still love my Amantis'! I need to the headlights cleaned up, but that is all! The miles are adding up on the SILVER Amanti, as we drive it on long trips. The GOLD Amanti is still running great! Regular oil changes keeps these cars going and going! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Day mdfoster1 , 10/28/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I purchased a Used 2004 Kia Amanti in Oct 2012. I will write reviews at inspection, six months, and after one year of driving. I test drove 3 2004 Amanti cars. One with 146000 miles; One with 118000 miles; and One with 155000 miles. The base model drove like it needed an alignment-had it inspected for $100 by a kia dealership. Yes, it needed alignment, valve cover gaskets, and timing belt changed. No I didn't buy it. The 118000 miles car drove like it was on its last leg-so I didn't get it. The 155000 mile Amanti drove like it was just coming off the showroom floor. I drove it home today - 120 miles. So far it is wonderful! I love the design and comfort of this car. Report Abuse

After Inspection mdfoster1 , 11/05/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Okay, I had the Amanti go through a full used car inspection at the Kia dealership. Cost $104.00. Three items needed attention - Left and Right valve cover gaskets need replacing, and the rear main seal needs replacing. Total cost for repairs by the dealership will be $1010.00. Do I still love the car - Yes! The leak must be a very small one because you cannot tell it has a leak by driving it and have not noticed oil leaking. Will I get it fixed - Yes when income taxes come in next year. Can it wait til then - they said it could as long as I keep an eye on the oil level. I paid $5000.00 for the car and NADA shows its value a little over $6000.00 so with the repair it will meet value. Report Abuse

Amazing Car. Every One Thinks I'm Driving A Jaguar Reese , 03/19/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have no Negatives about The 2004 Amanti Kia. I love the car. It's the perfect size easy in an out. Lots of trunk space. It drives like a luxury car. Every one that has seen my car really thinks it's a Jaguar. My Friend from choir rehearsal saw my drive up an when I got out the car the first thing she said to me was, Girl what's that you rolling in. She said is that a Mercedes or a Jag. I start smiling I never said yes or no. I kept her in suspense. Until people see the back of my car that's what they think I'm Rolling in a Jag. or Mercedes. Then when they find out it's a Kia, they still don't believe it. I would Definately Recommend This Car. It's elagant stylish, you will get a lot of compliments. Keep the maintenance up to date. You got yourself a great car. Trust Me. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse