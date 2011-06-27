  1. Home
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Wrangler
Overview
$41,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$41,690
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$41,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.5/494.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$41,690
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$41,690
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
$41,690
Advanced Safety Groupyes
LED Lighting Groupyes
8.4" Radio and Premium Audio Groupyes
Unlimited Sahara Altitude Quick Order Package 23Lyes
Unlimited Sahara Altitude Quick Order Package 24Lyes
Safety Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Groupyes
Unlimited Sahara Altitude Quick Order Package 28Lyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
$41,690
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
$41,690
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$41,690
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$41,690
Alpine Premium Audio Systemyes
Remote Proximity Keyless Entryyes
Cargo Group w/Trail Rail Systemyes
MOPAR Cargo Tub Lineryes
MOPAR All-Weather Floor Matsyes
MOPAR Plastic Door Sill Guardsyes
MOPAR Stainless Door Sill Guardsyes
Instrumentation
$41,690
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$41,690
Front head room42.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$41,690
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Exterior Options
$41,690
Mopar Solid Bikini Topyes
Mopar Mesh Bikini Topyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Jeep Trail Rated Kityes
MOPAR Hinge-Gate Reinforcementyes
MOPAR Black Tube Stepsyes
Sky One-Touch Power Topyes
Soft Top Window Storage Bagyes
MOPAR Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Measurements
$41,690
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4215 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach41.8 degrees
Maximum payload880 lbs.
Angle of departure36.1 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height73.6 in.
EPA interior volume103.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
$41,690
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Mojito! Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$41,690
255/70R18 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$41,690
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$41,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

