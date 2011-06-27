Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Wrangler SUV
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,422*
Total Cash Price
$45,150
Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,422*
Total Cash Price
$45,150
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,539*
Total Cash Price
$39,106
Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,490*
Total Cash Price
$35,551
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,110*
Total Cash Price
$36,973
Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,091*
Total Cash Price
$50,127
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,520*
Total Cash Price
$52,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Wrangler SUV Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$958
|$318
|$2,428
|$740
|$1,450
|$5,894
|Repairs
|$267
|$634
|$928
|$1,083
|$1,264
|$4,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,413
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,647
|Financing
|$2,428
|$1,953
|$1,445
|$904
|$326
|$7,057
|Depreciation
|$7,073
|$2,454
|$2,198
|$2,022
|$1,869
|$15,616
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,158
|$8,527
|$10,263
|$8,108
|$8,367
|$51,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Wrangler SUV Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$958
|$318
|$2,428
|$740
|$1,450
|$5,894
|Repairs
|$267
|$634
|$928
|$1,083
|$1,264
|$4,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,413
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,647
|Financing
|$2,428
|$1,953
|$1,445
|$904
|$326
|$7,057
|Depreciation
|$7,073
|$2,454
|$2,198
|$2,022
|$1,869
|$15,616
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,158
|$8,527
|$10,263
|$8,108
|$8,367
|$51,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$4,116
|Maintenance
|$829
|$275
|$2,103
|$641
|$1,256
|$5,105
|Repairs
|$231
|$549
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$3,617
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,090
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,292
|Financing
|$2,103
|$1,692
|$1,252
|$783
|$283
|$6,113
|Depreciation
|$6,126
|$2,125
|$1,904
|$1,751
|$1,619
|$13,526
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,995
|$7,385
|$8,889
|$7,022
|$7,247
|$44,539
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$754
|$250
|$1,912
|$583
|$1,142
|$4,641
|Repairs
|$210
|$499
|$731
|$853
|$995
|$3,288
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,900
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,084
|Financing
|$1,912
|$1,538
|$1,138
|$712
|$257
|$5,557
|Depreciation
|$5,569
|$1,932
|$1,731
|$1,592
|$1,472
|$12,296
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,723
|$6,714
|$8,081
|$6,384
|$6,588
|$40,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$3,892
|Maintenance
|$784
|$260
|$1,988
|$606
|$1,188
|$4,827
|Repairs
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$887
|$1,035
|$3,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,976
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,167
|Financing
|$1,988
|$1,600
|$1,184
|$740
|$267
|$5,779
|Depreciation
|$5,792
|$2,009
|$1,800
|$1,656
|$1,531
|$12,788
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,232
|$6,983
|$8,404
|$6,639
|$6,852
|$42,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Wrangler SUV Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$1,063
|$353
|$2,696
|$822
|$1,610
|$6,544
|Repairs
|$296
|$704
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,679
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,938
|Financing
|$2,696
|$2,169
|$1,605
|$1,004
|$362
|$7,835
|Depreciation
|$7,852
|$2,724
|$2,441
|$2,245
|$2,076
|$17,337
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,939
|$9,467
|$11,394
|$9,001
|$9,289
|$57,091
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,501
|Maintenance
|$1,108
|$368
|$2,811
|$857
|$1,679
|$6,822
|Repairs
|$309
|$734
|$1,075
|$1,254
|$1,463
|$4,833
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,793
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,063
|Financing
|$2,811
|$2,261
|$1,673
|$1,047
|$378
|$8,169
|Depreciation
|$8,186
|$2,840
|$2,545
|$2,340
|$2,164
|$18,075
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,703
|$9,870
|$11,879
|$9,384
|$9,684
|$59,520
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Wrangler
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Jeep Wrangler in Virginia is:not available
