Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,285
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity82.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4180 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach40.6 degrees
Maximum payload1220 lbs.
Angle of departure37.5 degrees
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width82.8 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, vinyl
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
