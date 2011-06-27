Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
It's a Jeep thing...you wouldn't understand.
First off, this is the best off-road vehicle out there. I love my Jeep, but I did have some quality issues when I first received it. Paint quality is poor, and had to take it back to dealer to get several spots re-painted. New seats since 2003 are large, awkward, too low, and difficult to see around. I had to buy seat risers to be able to see correctly over the hood (and I'm 6'1"). The transmission is 18 wheeler like, not smooth at all. Aside from all that, this is my third and best Wrangler by far. Lockers and transfer case are great. Jeep needs to up their quality control, but still make a good product overall.
One Great Jeep
Having owned CJ5s and Scramblers in the past I am well pleased with this Jeep. I don't understand the previous reviews complaining about room, MPG etc. This is an off road vehicle, not a cruiser/SUV. It is very comfortable compared to the previous Jeeps I have owned and has almost every feature you could ask for. I live in East TN close to Windrock Mountain and Tellico. Although not great in the mud in its stock form (you need a lift & bigger tires to do any serious mudding), it will climb a brick wall. Snow and bad weather are no sweat for this thing. For years I would not buy a Jeep because I thought they were not as tough as the older models. This may still be true, but I am well pleased.
Nothing else will do.
I traded in my 1994 Wrangler for a 2006 Rubicon. I was [just] looking at both the FJ Cruiser and the Hummer(s) but, I have to be faithful to the Jeep line. In owning a Jeep the last 10 years, I wanted to keep with a legacy. Plus, it IS the Jeep thing! Plus, best of all, I know the engine and it is easy to work with after working on my '94 4.0 these past years!
"old brown shoes"
Zero problems with this 63,000 miles Jeep. Routinely get 21-22 mpg back and forth to work, same on the highway - a little touchy at highway speeds, but great to drive to the beach, top-down!
jeep just empty each pocket
i bought my 2006 rhd wrangler 4x4, thinking it was a smart decision. thought it would be a great investment. durability & dependability. was going to be the perfect choice for a mail carrier vehicle. in 6,000 miles i have replaced ac/heater switch twice, towed once cause gear shifter cable broke. ran hot on me regularly. transmission fell out before i put 6,000 miles on it. if you purchase a jeep you better have a great warranty because believe me, you will need it. it was just out of factory warranty when i bought it at 73,000 miles and it has been one expense after another. everyone on these reviews sound like it is so great. like to hear if they still feel that way after 80,000 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Ford Fusion
- Used Toyota Sienna 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Ford Mustang 2010
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2013
- Used Ford Escape 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- Honda Accord 2019
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT News
- 2019 Soul
- 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Passport
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Coupes
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- Honda Accord 2019
- 2019 Passport
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2019 Honda Pilot
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Passport 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- 2019 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda CR-V