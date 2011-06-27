  1. Home
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Wrangler JK
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,895
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,895
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,895
LED Lighting Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Connectivity Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Cyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Max Tow Packageyes
Quick Order Package 23Cyes
MOPAR Black Appearance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,895
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Freedom Top Hard Top Headlineryes
Radio 430yes
MOPAR Slush Matsyes
Alpine 9 Speaker w/All Weather Subwooferyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Jeep Trail Rated Kityes
16" x 7.0" Styled Steel Wheelsyes
Swing Gate Reinforcementyes
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Metal Half Doors w/Locksyes
Oversize Spare Tire Carrieryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Maximum cargo capacity70.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach38.5 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure29.2 degrees
Length184.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height72.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Xtreme Purple Pear Coat
  • Gobi Clear Coat
  • Chief Clear Coat
  • Baja Yellow Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,895
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
