2019 Jeep Renegade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Renegade SUV
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,698*
Total Cash Price
$32,487
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,698*
Total Cash Price
$32,487
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,849*
Total Cash Price
$28,138
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,784*
Total Cash Price
$26,603
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,408*
Total Cash Price
$25,580
Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,515*
Total Cash Price
$36,068
High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,580*
Total Cash Price
$37,603
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,203*
Total Cash Price
$36,579
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,849*
Total Cash Price
$28,138
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,107*
Total Cash Price
$34,277
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,537*
Total Cash Price
$28,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$927
|$959
|$993
|$1,027
|$4,802
|Maintenance
|$305
|$1,010
|$721
|$2,231
|$1,391
|$5,658
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,565
|Financing
|$1,748
|$1,405
|$1,040
|$650
|$236
|$5,079
|Depreciation
|$10,240
|$1,621
|$1,534
|$1,798
|$1,703
|$16,896
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,159
|$6,678
|$6,184
|$7,880
|$6,797
|$43,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$927
|$959
|$993
|$1,027
|$4,802
|Maintenance
|$305
|$1,010
|$721
|$2,231
|$1,391
|$5,658
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,565
|Financing
|$1,748
|$1,405
|$1,040
|$650
|$236
|$5,079
|Depreciation
|$10,240
|$1,621
|$1,534
|$1,798
|$1,703
|$16,896
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,159
|$6,678
|$6,184
|$7,880
|$6,797
|$43,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$264
|$875
|$625
|$1,933
|$1,205
|$4,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,355
|Financing
|$1,514
|$1,217
|$901
|$563
|$205
|$4,399
|Depreciation
|$8,869
|$1,404
|$1,329
|$1,558
|$1,475
|$14,634
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,996
|$5,784
|$5,356
|$6,826
|$5,887
|$37,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$759
|$785
|$813
|$841
|$3,932
|Maintenance
|$250
|$827
|$591
|$1,827
|$1,139
|$4,633
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$319
|$466
|$919
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,150
|$852
|$532
|$193
|$4,159
|Depreciation
|$8,386
|$1,327
|$1,256
|$1,473
|$1,395
|$13,836
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,233
|$5,468
|$5,064
|$6,453
|$5,566
|$35,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$730
|$755
|$782
|$809
|$3,781
|Maintenance
|$240
|$795
|$568
|$1,757
|$1,095
|$4,455
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,068
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,232
|Financing
|$1,376
|$1,106
|$819
|$512
|$186
|$3,999
|Depreciation
|$8,063
|$1,276
|$1,208
|$1,416
|$1,341
|$13,304
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,724
|$5,258
|$4,869
|$6,205
|$5,352
|$34,408
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$5,331
|Maintenance
|$338
|$1,121
|$801
|$2,477
|$1,544
|$6,282
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$433
|$632
|$1,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,506
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,737
|Financing
|$1,940
|$1,559
|$1,155
|$722
|$262
|$5,639
|Depreciation
|$11,369
|$1,799
|$1,703
|$1,997
|$1,891
|$18,759
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,941
|$7,414
|$6,865
|$8,749
|$7,546
|$48,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,150
|$1,189
|$5,558
|Maintenance
|$353
|$1,169
|$835
|$2,583
|$1,610
|$6,549
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$451
|$659
|$1,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,811
|Financing
|$2,023
|$1,626
|$1,204
|$753
|$273
|$5,879
|Depreciation
|$11,853
|$1,876
|$1,776
|$2,082
|$1,971
|$19,557
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,704
|$7,729
|$7,157
|$9,121
|$7,867
|$50,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$5,407
|Maintenance
|$343
|$1,137
|$812
|$2,513
|$1,566
|$6,371
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$439
|$641
|$1,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,762
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,582
|$1,171
|$732
|$266
|$5,719
|Depreciation
|$11,530
|$1,825
|$1,727
|$2,025
|$1,918
|$19,025
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,195
|$7,519
|$6,963
|$8,873
|$7,653
|$49,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$264
|$875
|$625
|$1,933
|$1,205
|$4,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,355
|Financing
|$1,514
|$1,217
|$901
|$563
|$205
|$4,399
|Depreciation
|$8,869
|$1,404
|$1,329
|$1,558
|$1,475
|$14,634
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,996
|$5,784
|$5,356
|$6,826
|$5,887
|$37,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$978
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$1,084
|$5,067
|Maintenance
|$322
|$1,065
|$761
|$2,354
|$1,467
|$5,970
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$411
|$600
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,431
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,651
|Financing
|$1,844
|$1,482
|$1,097
|$686
|$249
|$5,359
|Depreciation
|$10,804
|$1,710
|$1,619
|$1,897
|$1,797
|$17,827
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,050
|$7,046
|$6,524
|$8,315
|$7,172
|$46,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$818
|$846
|$876
|$906
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$269
|$890
|$636
|$1,968
|$1,226
|$4,990
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$502
|$990
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,541
|$1,239
|$917
|$573
|$208
|$4,479
|Depreciation
|$9,031
|$1,429
|$1,353
|$1,586
|$1,502
|$14,900
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,251
|$5,889
|$5,453
|$6,950
|$5,994
|$38,537
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Renegade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Jeep Renegade in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Jeep Renegade info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019