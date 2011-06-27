  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Renegade
  4. 2019 Jeep Renegade
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 Jeep Renegade Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Renegade
5(76%)4(5%)3(0%)2(9%)1(10%)
4.3
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Renegades for sale
MSRP Starting at
$22,025
Save as much as $3,905
Select your model:
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love this car....

Leah Parker, 05/28/2019
Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
61 of 62 people found this review helpful

I just leased a 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited (1.3 Liter Turbocharged). I did extensive research (Mazda, Volvo, Kia, Subaru, Toyota) and, even though comparable models received generally better reviews, I decided to go with my gut and chose the Jeep. I love this car. I am not an auto expert and have no idea what torque is. However, the 1.3 Liter Turbocharged is fine and handles nicely. The headroom is fine for my 6'2" husband. The car is just the right size if you wish a smaller SUV-Type (but not as small as a Soul or Honda HR-V). The sunroof is so spacious, I feel as if I am outdoors. I have been bemoaning the fate of the Element (I stupidly turned mine in several years ago.); however, this Jeep is quickly becoming my favorite car ever. It is not perfect, but it is perfect for me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Renegade
Learn More
Jeep.com

Safe car

Jason, 02/01/2019
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
111 of 116 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car in July 18 mostly because of the price . I bought a sport 4x4 2.4 automatic. After owning it a short time I actually started to really like it . Took it off road a few times and it performed well in mud and snow . Sadly the car was destroyed on 1-28-19 in a major accident. This brings me to why I will be purchasing another one . The car was hit on the freeway causing it to rollover several times . While I was hurt somewhat I still walked away . All of the safety features performed as designed . Even the towing company couldn’t believe i was walking when I came the next day to pick up my items from the car . The owner said he has been in the towing business for 40 years and normally people don’t walk away from accidents like that . The only thing I might change is getting the better model like the trailhawk. Can’t recomm this vehicle enough .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Cant fault this car for anything.

Mike H, 06/28/2019
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
34 of 35 people found this review helpful

We bought the limited 1.3 Turbo 4x4 and really love this vehicle, especially the size. Handles and rides very nicely and getting as much as 34 mpg as we live in the country. Fit & finish is excellent. My only complaint is the head rests are too far forward but I guess thats the law.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Renegade
Build & PriceJeep.com

Love my New RENEGADE LATITUDE

Jim85933, 11/15/2019
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

First of all , for all the people complaining about ride, noise ECT. Did they not test drive their car before they bought it? Mine rides smooth, NO wind noise, I am averaging 30 mpg on the first tank. The fit and finish is perfect. It came with Continental cross Trac tires which have excellent traction, and are smooth and quiet . This vehicle is an excellent 4x4 and a great value.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My Renegade

Jenny, 11/14/2018
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
52 of 60 people found this review helpful

over 50000 miles and not a glitch!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Renegades for sale

Related 2019 Jeep Renegade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars