2019 Jeep Renegade Consumer Reviews
Love this car....
I just leased a 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited (1.3 Liter Turbocharged). I did extensive research (Mazda, Volvo, Kia, Subaru, Toyota) and, even though comparable models received generally better reviews, I decided to go with my gut and chose the Jeep. I love this car. I am not an auto expert and have no idea what torque is. However, the 1.3 Liter Turbocharged is fine and handles nicely. The headroom is fine for my 6'2" husband. The car is just the right size if you wish a smaller SUV-Type (but not as small as a Soul or Honda HR-V). The sunroof is so spacious, I feel as if I am outdoors. I have been bemoaning the fate of the Element (I stupidly turned mine in several years ago.); however, this Jeep is quickly becoming my favorite car ever. It is not perfect, but it is perfect for me.
Safe car
I purchased this car in July 18 mostly because of the price . I bought a sport 4x4 2.4 automatic. After owning it a short time I actually started to really like it . Took it off road a few times and it performed well in mud and snow . Sadly the car was destroyed on 1-28-19 in a major accident. This brings me to why I will be purchasing another one . The car was hit on the freeway causing it to rollover several times . While I was hurt somewhat I still walked away . All of the safety features performed as designed . Even the towing company couldn’t believe i was walking when I came the next day to pick up my items from the car . The owner said he has been in the towing business for 40 years and normally people don’t walk away from accidents like that . The only thing I might change is getting the better model like the trailhawk. Can’t recomm this vehicle enough .
Cant fault this car for anything.
We bought the limited 1.3 Turbo 4x4 and really love this vehicle, especially the size. Handles and rides very nicely and getting as much as 34 mpg as we live in the country. Fit & finish is excellent. My only complaint is the head rests are too far forward but I guess thats the law.
Love my New RENEGADE LATITUDE
First of all , for all the people complaining about ride, noise ECT. Did they not test drive their car before they bought it? Mine rides smooth, NO wind noise, I am averaging 30 mpg on the first tank. The fit and finish is perfect. It came with Continental cross Trac tires which have excellent traction, and are smooth and quiet . This vehicle is an excellent 4x4 and a great value.
My Renegade
over 50000 miles and not a glitch!
