Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Patriot
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Torque141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,495
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,495
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2GByes
Quick Order Package 25Byes
Quick Order Package 24Byes
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2BByes
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyes
MOPAR Electronics Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,495
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Uconnect 430yes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 430Nyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,495
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,495
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Trailer Tow Preparation Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3111 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.4 degrees
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.5 in.
EPA interior volume127.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
