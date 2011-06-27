Used 2007 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews
Best transportation
This SUV is beast! This is my 4th and favorite vehicle. I chose the older 2007 model because I like the rectangular shape of the interior better then the circular junk in the new models and it has that classic look. Mine came with leather seats, heated seats, aftermarket radio, sun/moon roof, nice rims, and dark tint. What more do you need? This car is just fun to drive. The ride quality is very smooth and can compensate for any crappy roads. Its nice to have that little extra clearance to go up a steep area which you cant do in a car without scratching the front end. Over all this car is just great and the best transportation to beat around in.
After 70k Problems!
I've enjoyed driving our 2007 Jeep Patriot 4x4 and have driven it carefully. Now after 70k miles I have two major repairs: 1) every pulley (alternator, two tensioners, air compressor) have bearings that have failed (and you cannot purchase just the part of the part - its all or nothing, baby!). 2)Also the front end is failing with the left ball joint out and the right not far behind. $2,200 after 70k miles is a little premature. Outside of that it has been a good vehicle except it has too much road noise.
I Will Never Buy Another...And I Love My Jeep.
I bought a 2007 from a dealer after it had been a year lease with 15,000m on it. For the first couple of years I loved this car and have taken care of it. The alignment has had to be replaced twice, the speakers blew out (my fault), the driver seatbelt sometimes comes unclipped at random times, it's had a whirring noise for 2 months and tonight the transmission went. I had to drive home in first gear for half an hour and barely made it. It has 90,000m on it now which isn't bad compared to a lot of people's trannys with the same model, but replacing it costs more than the car's worth. I'd never buy another Jeep. Just had a talk with a mechanic friend- they don't make them well anymore.
Another Bad Transmission
I bought this new in 2007 3 weeks before they offered the lifetime powertrain warranty. Now, at 56k miles, it needs a new transmission. This is after the control arm and tie rod failures that were covered (thankfully) under the 3/36 warranty. I understand that it's out of warranty now. But, a new transmission on a 3 y/o car with only 56k miles? Really? Chrysler customer service have also been real jerks. I called them for 'payment assistance' at the recommendation of the dealer and they've promised me a response by 'the end of the day' for five days straight.
Chrysler ruins what had so much potential ...
I bought a 2007 Jeep Patriot Sport 4x4 with the CVT transmission, used, just over a year ago as a "certified used vehicle". Thankfully, I also bought an extended warranty. The vehicle is ideal in concept; small fuel-efficient SUV that seats 5, can haul a lot of cargo for its size (including a full length ladder if you fold down the passenger front seat and back seats), and great snow/ice handling too, at a reasonable price. In reality? Chrysler's cutting corners everywhere ruins things. My CVT transmission is shot, after less than 70K miles, and had bad ball joints/tie rod ends at 37K miles. Interior is full of cheap plastic everywhere, too. Even the factory battery wore out in 40K miles.
