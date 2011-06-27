Used 2006 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

Nice SUV if you do the PROPER window fix terryorr , 10/07/2010 54 of 54 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2006 3.7 Sport 4WD with full knowledge that the window problem would occur and it did a few weeks after I bought mine. Instead of letting the dealership suck me dry of cash I purchased new steel window internal parts to replace the hideous stock plastic parts that will fail every month. Chrysler knows this but will never admit the parts are junk. Other than that and marginal gas mileage this Jeep does everything a Jeep should do. It pulls a 20' travel trailer, it's great off-road, looks good and feels like a real work SUV. People who complain about ride quality probably should have bought a car based SUV this Jeep rides firm and tough because it is built for work. Report Abuse

Still in love rachmox , 08/07/2013 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Update 2/9/17: Almost 237k miles, and I still hope she lasts a while longer. Started burning oil, but that's easy. Update 8/9/16: Hit 226k miles this past weekend. Something I didn't realize was a thing with Liberties is a bad sensor in the gas tank. I thought it had to do with the flap that covers the opening to the gas tank falling off, but other people have reported not being able to fill the tank without gas spurting back out. No recall for it, even though there should've been. I just make sure not to put more than 16 gallons in at a time when it's low, and I don't have a problem. I bought my Liberty in Feb '07 with 54 miles on her. She's now at 162K miles, and I've only had to replace a rear control arm and the right rear passenger side window motor up until recently. The left rear window just crapped out a couple of months ago, and I'm about to replace my water pump and fix a leak in the evap system, but after 6.5 yrs, I can't complain. She's been the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. Took a hit from a light rail train that clipped my driver's side sideview mirror. It didn't even take the arm off, only the mirror itself popped out! A freaking train! I was in an accident in Dec and begged my insurance not to total her. So yeah, I love my Liberty. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love this Jeep... Bob , 11/04/2015 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 58 of 59 people found this review helpful Got my 2006 Liberty in 2012 W/80,000 mi on it. Had the recalls done. Done nothing else but routine Maintenance. It likes Mobil 1 High mileage full synthetic. I've been from The Florida Keys to New England and back whith it. 192,000 mi on it and going strong, love it. Good gas mileage For a Jeep too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love everything about this car, except the mileage! derrtydave , 04/15/2011 52 of 54 people found this review helpful I've been a Jeep owner for many years. After my 3rd Cherokee started showing signs of old age, I traded it in for a pre-owned 2006 Liberty Limited. When the Liberty's first came out, I didn't like the design, but it has grown on me. (I still compare the Liberty to the Cherokee, as you'll see). Everything seems intended specifically for convenience and space efficiency, well done Jeep! I also test-drove the new 2008 body style which I didnt feel was built as solidly as the original Liberty body style-- somehow felt cheaper and flimsy, like a bad rental car.