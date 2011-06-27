Used 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

This Jeep sums up why I love cars Carpassion96 , 10/26/2017 Rocky Mountain Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful This car has been a fantastic machine for the 14 years that my mother and I owned it. It was handed down to me during senior year of HS in 2014 and has taken me from California to my current home in Chicago. Its been there through the good and bad of my life. The lack of traction control, ABS and 4WD means that it's fun to drive, especially in rain and snow. We were pretty consistent with the maintenance and as a result, it has been as reliable, if not more than Japanese cars. The only things I can remember going bad were the A/C condenser (in the desert on the way to Vegas, ugh) the radiator, the rear window regulators (which are notoriously prone to failure in Libertys), and worn valve cover gaskets. Other than that, the engine and transmission is still running strong. The suspension is also holding up okay. A few interior bits are broken, worn or torn but thats expected in an American car of this vintage. If you can find a sub-200,000 or even a sub-150,000 mile example with a pretty decent maintenance history, then buy one. This car can last well above 200,000 or even 300,000 if taken care of. Maybe even more. Its just that good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Perfect SUV zakk , 01/06/2016 Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful perfect off road vehicle! Our Wisconsin winters are harsh, but the liberty plows through it like nothing. great room for tall people, amazingly fun to drive, great handling, decent gas mileage, great power/torque, 5,000 ft/lbs, its a tank. buy one now Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Saved me in a rollover siii , 11/15/2012 37 of 38 people found this review helpful I loved loved loved my Jeep Liberty. I bought it at 108k and drove it for 2 years. I also drove it home, 500+ miles away at least once a month. The pickup and acceleration is slower than other cars, and the gas mileage was usually 20 mpg (highway). Weird noise in the rear breaks when he was running at ~30mph but it stopped over 40mph. Always had it since I changed the breaks.

Wonderful with flaws camrice , 07/31/2013 51 of 53 people found this review helpful Wonderful car, fabulous on the highway or in the city, good engine noise down low, and a great throaty roar up top. Short wheelbase makes parking a breeze but sacrifices ride comfort and interior space. 5 people is a squeeze unless one or more is a small child. fun to drive in the city, corners well when not driving extremely aggressively, perfect for whipping around backstreets. However, when you really push it it does feel like it will roll, which is a sacrifice made to provide ground clearance for off roading. Speaking of off roading, this thing can handle anything a sensible person can throw at it. Indiana snow is no match for the 4-wheel drive, weather in low or high settings.