Used 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews
This Jeep sums up why I love cars
This car has been a fantastic machine for the 14 years that my mother and I owned it. It was handed down to me during senior year of HS in 2014 and has taken me from California to my current home in Chicago. Its been there through the good and bad of my life. The lack of traction control, ABS and 4WD means that it's fun to drive, especially in rain and snow. We were pretty consistent with the maintenance and as a result, it has been as reliable, if not more than Japanese cars. The only things I can remember going bad were the A/C condenser (in the desert on the way to Vegas, ugh) the radiator, the rear window regulators (which are notoriously prone to failure in Libertys), and worn valve cover gaskets. Other than that, the engine and transmission is still running strong. The suspension is also holding up okay. A few interior bits are broken, worn or torn but thats expected in an American car of this vintage. If you can find a sub-200,000 or even a sub-150,000 mile example with a pretty decent maintenance history, then buy one. This car can last well above 200,000 or even 300,000 if taken care of. Maybe even more. Its just that good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Perfect SUV
perfect off road vehicle! Our Wisconsin winters are harsh, but the liberty plows through it like nothing. great room for tall people, amazingly fun to drive, great handling, decent gas mileage, great power/torque, 5,000 ft/lbs, its a tank. buy one now
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Saved me in a rollover
I loved loved loved my Jeep Liberty. I bought it at 108k and drove it for 2 years. I also drove it home, 500+ miles away at least once a month. The pickup and acceleration is slower than other cars, and the gas mileage was usually 20 mpg (highway). Weird noise in the rear breaks when he was running at ~30mph but it stopped over 40mph. Always had it since I changed the breaks.
Wonderful with flaws
Wonderful car, fabulous on the highway or in the city, good engine noise down low, and a great throaty roar up top. Short wheelbase makes parking a breeze but sacrifices ride comfort and interior space. 5 people is a squeeze unless one or more is a small child. fun to drive in the city, corners well when not driving extremely aggressively, perfect for whipping around backstreets. However, when you really push it it does feel like it will roll, which is a sacrifice made to provide ground clearance for off roading. Speaking of off roading, this thing can handle anything a sensible person can throw at it. Indiana snow is no match for the 4-wheel drive, weather in low or high settings.
LOVED IT
I had a 2004 Liberty 2wd I purchased in 2007 with 20k miles. Other than the window motors on the drivers side going out all I ever had to do was change a couple headlight bulbs, change the oil, and 2 sets of tires. Never even put a set of brakes on the thing! It handled everything I threw at it and I never once thought twice about driving it across the country. I sold it with 180k miles on it in 2014 and I absolutely miss it. I will be in the market for a 4 door Wrangler soon!
Sponsored cars related to the Liberty
Related Used 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus IS 300 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2015
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 X6
- 2021 Nissan Kicks News
- Nissan Kicks 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- Dodge Journey 2020
- 2021 Volvo S60
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2020 Discovery
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Edge
- 2020 Ford Expedition
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Ford Fiesta 2019
- 2020 Ford EcoSport