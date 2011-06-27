Used 1993 Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUV Consumer Reviews
Hidden quality!
Since I have owned this Jeep it has been in the shop a bit tranny (lack of maintenance 124k never been flushed and gaskets and brakes) but considering the lack of maintenance and how hard I have driven this it really puts up with anything city mpg 13-14 highway mpg 20 (k&n intake). If you need the power it is there but if you need the mileage you can get it and the wood paneling makes for awesome parking lot armor. This Jeep is 15 y. o. And could last another 10. Also the wood stays polished very well I've used turtle wax ice and the paneling is slick from late March. Handles well off road and the turning radius is good. Good engines work when you need them
17 Years Old and Still Going Strong
This has been an awesome vehicle. I can't believe it is 17 years old. I bought it with a 7 year, 100k complete warranty, and there were only a couple of minor things that needed repair during that time. It is still on the original exhaust system. Replaced the Radiator this year, and had to replace a heater coil once. It is great in snow and off-road. This week, the electric antennae stopped going down; not bad for 17 years; I'm looking for another 10.
Yeee Hawwwww
I have only had my Grand Wagoneer for about a month, but I love it, it is the best used car I have ever had, and I have bought alot newer nicer cars.
Grand Wagonner
I bought mine from an eBay wholesaler in Maine with 90K on it last year. Runs great, love the woodgrain - it reminds me of the old (original) Wagonners they discontinued. Very comfortable, and very reliable. Had to put a cat. converter on it and I upgraded the radio with a Jeep factory original CD player, but the car looks almost brand new. Plows through the snow effortlessly - I have a vertical New England driveway and it doesn't even flinch. Gas mileage? For what I paid for it on eBay I guess can put up with 12-15 MPG around town, I only use it in the winter & put in my barn for summer.
Optional choice
At the time I bought this I was trying to buy a GMC Jimmy for $500 less. I'm glad the GMC deal didn't happen! I bought this Jeep with 113,000 miles on it, replaced the radio, bought a battery (year 1) and I just had to put a fuel pump in it. BEST SUV I have ever owned. NOTHING stops this. The comfort of the ride is awesome! I will take the ride of this over my wife's '01 Grand Am GT any day. Wood grain took some getting used to, but I'm glad I bought it. Even now, needing a tune up, I am getting 14.4 to 18.8 MPG with an 8 cylinder. If you ever get a chance to buy one, take it!
