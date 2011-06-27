Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Consumer Reviews
91 Grand Wag
Mine has 215K on it. I take it offroading. Other than a few small problems electrically it has been perfect. Motor has started toburn about a quart of oil every 3,000 miles.
Better then the new suvs
Anyone who pays for the new Grand Cherokee is an idiot. You can get a Grand Wagoneer and restore it to it's classic state , and it beats the Grand Cherokee in almost every category. Check out compare the specs. Not to mention you won't look like every other car out there- you will actually have a car with some classic styling. "woody's" are the best suv out there. You just have to find them with no rust.
Cut n Dry
4x4 rocks, guzzles fuel,easy to work on, strong V8, classic American 4x4!
Woody wagon in a rising sun country.
Want to show respect to first people who put WOOD on side of cars. Don't need no turbo charged engine,the drive feel of this good old 360 V8 relieves me from any kind of stress in usual daylife. This 3AT system wont let you know when it shift up.Very useful foldable and detachable rear seat. Could carry 6 people. Early American style interior and switches. Lovable.
Mellow Yellow
In June 2000,I purcashed this Grand Wagoneer. I had seen them before, even in movies (What About Bob? with Bill Murray) and fell in love with the car. But I was waiting until I saw my color: malibu yellow, it was called. It had a terra cotta interior, all leather. I loved it. I already had 5 cars and a trailer. But not an SUV. I think this is the perfect SUV. I wish they still made them like this; and boy can this baby haul! I installed a trailer hitch to pull my Airstream and never had a problem! I love this car! And plus, its the last edition. Very collectible.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Wagoneer
Related Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner