Used 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Consumer Reviews

91 Grand Wag mattmopar , 08/08/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Mine has 215K on it. I take it offroading. Other than a few small problems electrically it has been perfect. Motor has started toburn about a quart of oil every 3,000 miles.

Better then the new suvs Woody fan , 10/18/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Anyone who pays for the new Grand Cherokee is an idiot. You can get a Grand Wagoneer and restore it to it's classic state , and it beats the Grand Cherokee in almost every category. Check out compare the specs. Not to mention you won't look like every other car out there- you will actually have a car with some classic styling. "woody's" are the best suv out there. You just have to find them with no rust.

Cut n Dry CP , 05/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 4x4 rocks, guzzles fuel,easy to work on, strong V8, classic American 4x4!

Woody wagon in a rising sun country. Wagoneer samurai , 02/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Want to show respect to first people who put WOOD on side of cars. Don't need no turbo charged engine,the drive feel of this good old 360 V8 relieves me from any kind of stress in usual daylife. This 3AT system wont let you know when it shift up.Very useful foldable and detachable rear seat. Could carry 6 people. Early American style interior and switches. Lovable.