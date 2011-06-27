2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews

TER TER , 10/29/2018 SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

I've owned Mercedes, jaguars, and a Porsche cayenne GTS. Forget about all of them. This Jeep SRT leaves them all behind. Electronics, Ride, and Power. Forget those low profile tires ! None of those big names could compare. AND THE SRT IS HALF THE PRICE !