With a distinctive blend of off-road chops, decent highway manners and around-town maneuverability, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of shoppers looking for an upscale midsize SUV. Even though redesigns have softened some of the traditional Jeep styling cues, resulting in sleeker lines and a more aerodynamic look, the Grand Cherokee retains enough muscular Jeep DNA to preserve its appeal to purists. And the less trucklike appearance has allowed it to attract entirely new groups of buyers. Part of the Grand Cherokee's appeal is that there seems to be a trim level for all comers. Choose from the price-conscious base Laredo or the horsepower-obsessed Trackhawk model or any of the seven trim levels in between. The standard 3.6-liter V6 produces 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, but there are four optional engines on offer. First is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft), then a 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft), a 6.4-liter V8 (475 hp, 470 lb-ft) in the SRT models and, finally, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the Trailhawk that puts out 707 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. The experience of driving the Grand Cherokee can vary, depending on which trim level you pick and what you ask it to do. Equipped with four-wheel drive, most Grand Cherokees are capable off-roaders. True, most buyers won't ever wander off into the dirt, but those who do will find Jeep's flagship able to conquer the majority of the competition. On the open road, the Grand Cherokee is surprisingly smooth and comfortable thanks to a suspension that is tuned to split the difference between utility hauler and people carrier. You'll also like what you find inside the Grand Cherokee. The cabin of even the base Laredo model is well-designed and pleasant, with respectable room for passengers and cargo. Standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, an infotainment center with Bluetooth connectivity and a 7-inch touchscreen. Moving up to the Limited and Overland trim levels adds a host of comfort and convenience features, and the top-of-the-line Summit piles on more of those, plus increasingly luxurious interior touches. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that best meets your needs.

The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is offered in the following styles: SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Grand Cherokee SRT 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Grand Cherokee SRT.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

