  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,695
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,695
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Security and Convenience Groupyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
All Weather Capability Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Laredo E Groupyes
Altitude Quick Order Package 24Zyes
Quick Order Package 26Xyes
Altitude Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Quick Order Package 24Xyes
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Trailhawk Quick Order Package 26Cyes
Off-Road Adventure Iyes
Laredo 20" Wheel and Navigation Groupyes
Trailhawk Quick Order Package 24Cyes
Quick Order Package 26Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,695
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,695
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,695
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Power Liftgateyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
P265/60R18 OWL AS On/Off Road Tiresyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4632 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach26.3 degrees
Maximum payload1377 lbs.
Angle of departure26.5 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Winter Chill Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graystone/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Graystone/Medium Graystone, premium leather
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,695
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Grand Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles