Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,715
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque334 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4460 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1050 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/65R17 105S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
