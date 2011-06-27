Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

94 Grand dave , 04/09/2010 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Have Owned for over ten years. Bought from father in law due to 160,000 miles and he thought it was ready to die. It now has 310,000 miles; uses a quart every 1600 miles. Normal maintenance, and been in the woods many years for hunting. No major problems, and have to run it till it drops dead. My quest was to make it to 300,000 but the dumb thing keeps going, going,and going. Great on ice. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle LauraB , 06/16/2010 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just traded this Jeep in with 247,000 miles on it. It was a great vehicle to own and went it everywhere, off-road and on the interstate. Great in snow. I had the 4.0 L motor which I liked except the gas mileage wasn't anything to brag about. I liked this one so much I got a newer Grand Cherokee to replace it. I think I'm hooked on Jeeps.

Far better than its general reputation Todd , 06/10/2010 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought from original owner with 130k, put 58 k on it in 3 years. Does everything you could ask of an SUV. No electrical problems, had to replace original water pump and radiator at 160k. Now have to fix rear hatch and 1 window motor. Great for 3 years ownership of a 17 year old Chrysler. If you need an inexpensive SUV buy one. Its an early SUV so you get what it is not some fluffed up car based nonsense that can't tow or go off road. Does all we want and more. Original paint still 90%+ only a few scratches, quality is great. Best Chrysler product made.

For a 16 year old rig very pleased. mrlypage , 03/31/2010 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD 4 of 4 people found this review helpful No big complaints. Getting ready to sell it after 2 years of ownership. I figure with repairs and maintenance it cost me $100 month in depreciation-- not bad, especially considering the abuse the previous teenage owner surely put it through. Very torquey (V8) and grabby 4WD. Speaking of grabby 4WD, I do NOT like the full- time 4WD-- it costs you in gas mileage and the front wheels differential doesn't work well when making low speed, tight turns.