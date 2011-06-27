Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.0/414.0 mi.299.0/414.0 mi.299.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.35.7 in.35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.
Length176.7 in.176.7 in.176.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3574 lbs.3574 lbs.3574 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.1 cu.ft.40.1 cu.ft.40.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width69.2 in.69.2 in.69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
