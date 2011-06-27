Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews
Sleeper SUV
This vehicle is a blast to drive.....gas mileage is not the greatest, but you don't buy this SUV for its gas mileage, you buy it because it's a real preformer...will easily outrun most anything except ultra high performance vehicles.....so far has been great in the snow
Finally I own Grand Cherokee SRT
I was looking to replace my 2012 BMW X5 Sport Activity after owning it for 4.5 years. No questions BMW is a luxury vehicle and at the same time provides great handling. However I wasn't satisfied with 300hp V6 engine. Acceleration wasn't that great. Getting X5 with V8 engine is an option but a pricey one and simply out of my budget. I spend almost a year researching and test driving different vehicles. Finally I decided to purchase 2016 Grand Cherokee SRT. So far I'm happy with my purchase. Acceleration: phenomenal!! There is no such thing as lack of power with this engine. Light touch on the accelerator and the vehicle is going 95mph uphill and this is in Auto-ECO mode :) Very responsive - rapid acceleration in order to passing other vehicles is fun. Tried 0-60 as well: 4.7 sec in Sport mode and A/C on! Very impressive. Handling is great as well, still didn't decide if it's better the BMW's. Technology: Active Cruise Control - you realize you can't leave without it once you have it. You can drive hours on a freeway w/o touching pedals. Gauges cluster is well designed, very configurable. One thing I will be there: Nav shows speed limit for most of the roads which is very helpful. However the speed sign sits in the lower right corner of the Nav screen. I wish it would be possible to have it on the gauge cluster as well. Graphics for Nav systems are ok. Two things I don't like about the Nav: 1. you can't enter a destination while driving. 2. Turning voice guidance on/off requires multiple steps on the screen. No top/360 deg. camera - I really miss this one. However rear view camera has a wide angle and good resolution. No power folding mirrors - don't really need it but still a nice feature to have. Interior: quality of materials is decent. Will see how the alcantara will hold over the time. There is definitely less storage in the front seats area then I had in my BMW. Door bins are smaller. The storage compartment under the armrest is small and in my vehicle half of it is taken by DVD slot for the rear-seat entertainment. Heated/cooled seats are great. Ride on bumpy roads is softer then BMW which is good, but at the same time cabin noise is quite noticeable. Overall I'm pretty happy with the purchase - if I would get similarly equipped BMW I would pay at least $20K more.
