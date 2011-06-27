  1. Home
2020 Jeep Gladiator Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Gladiator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Front and rear locking differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.352.0/506.0 mi.352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm285 hp @ 6400 rpm285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle44.8 ft.44.5 ft.44.5 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesnoyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Advanced Safety Groupyesyesyes
Cargo Group w/Trail Rail Systemyesyesyes
Safety Groupyesyesyes
Quick Order Package 24Ryesnono
Quick Order Package 23Ryesnono
Cold Weather Groupyesyesyes
Auxiliary Switch Groupyesyesyes
LED Lighting Groupyesnoyes
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
8.4" Radio and Premium Audio Groupyesyesyes
Smoker's Groupyesyesyes
Dual Top Groupyesyesyes
Quick Order Package 24Snoyesno
Quick Order Package 23Snoyesno
Popular Equipment Packagenoyesyes
Convenience Groupnoyesno
Technology Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 24Gnonoyes
Quick Order Package 23Gnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
8 total speakersyesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Mopar Bright Door Sillsyesyesyes
Alpine Premium Audio Systemyesyesyes
Bluetooth Wireless Speakeryesyesyes
Remote Proximity Keyless Entryyesnoyes
Mopar Black Perforated Leather Upgradeyesyesyes
Mopar Interior Assist Handlesyesyesyes
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guardsyesyesyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyesnoyes
Hardtop Headlineryesyesyes
Mopar Black Stitched Leather Upgradeyesyesyes
All-Weather Slush Matsyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radionoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
premium clothyesnono
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Mopar Solid Bikini Topyesyesyes
Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Integrated Off-Road Camerayesnono
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyesnoyes
Spray In Bedlineryesyesyes
Mopar Jeep Grille Hood Graphicyesnono
LT285/70R17C Black Side Wall Mud-Terrain Tiresyesnono
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topyesyesyes
Soft Top Window Storage Bagyesyesyes
Mopar Hex Body Side Graphicyesyesyes
Mopar Satin Black Grilleyesnoyes
Vehicle Set MOPAR Splash Guardsyesyesno
Mopar Mesh Bikini Topyesyesyes
2-Piece Body Color Fender Flaresyesnono
Mopar Star Body Side Graphicyesyesyes
Mopar Retro Body Side Graphicyesyesyes
Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strapyesyesyes
17" x 7.5" Polished Black Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Steel Front Bumperyesnono
Black 3-Piece Hard Topyesyesyes
Mopar 1941 Hood Decalnoyesyes
Body Color Fender Flare Packagenoyesno
245/75R17 Black Side Wall All-Terrain Dueler Tiresnoyesno
Mopar Rear Splash Guardsnoyesno
Mopar Black Tubular Stepsnoyesyes
Side Stepsnoyesno
Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Stepsnoyesyes
Mopar Hood Decal w/American Flagnoyesyes
Mopar Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assistnoyesyes
Jeep Trail Rated Kitnonoyes
255/70R18 Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Angle of departure26.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length218.0 in.218.0 in.218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7650 lbs.6000 lbs.
Curb weight5050 lbs.4650 lbs.4720 lbs.
Ground clearance11.1 in.10.0 in.10.0 in.
Angle of approach43.4 degrees40.8 degrees40.8 degrees
Height75.0 in.75.0 in.75.0 in.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.1600 lbs.1140 lbs.
Wheel base137.3 in.137.3 in.137.3 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Gobi Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Gator Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Gobi Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Gator Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Gobi Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Gator Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyesnono
All terrain tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
245/75R17 tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
255/70R18 tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$36,745
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.


