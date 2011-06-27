2020 Jeep Gladiator Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

We thought about buying a Gladiator for 4-5 months, never having owned a Jeep or Chrysler product. But we needed a 4WD we could configure (roof, doors, windshield) and that was off-road capable for fun, that could tow our boat or motorcycle, and that had a truck bed for dogs, tool box or trips to Home Depot. I should mention we are recently retired to the lake, so we don’t commute, the Gladiator is an occasional use errand, towing and hunting/ camping vehicle. OK, we have a white Sport S for a few days now and are amazed at this product’s features, solidity and quality fit & finish. We connected to the entertainment and other electronics such as nav in five minutes, everything worked instantly AND IT ALL WORKS TOGETHER. Popped the roof and stowed the panels, three minutes. Pulled over, threw it into 4H and took off through a brushy, wooded, rocky lot, easy. We love this truck. If there are any negatives they would be that this truck must be driven, it is torquey (surprising power in low gears) and a bit pitchy until you adjust your driving techniques (accelerator-brake). It will wander a bit if you do not drive it. The cabin is a bit small if you are used to a full size truck, especially for items like water bottles, phones, handguns, purses, etc. We’ll get that figured out. None of these things slowed us, we expected them going in. Back seat surprisingly comfortable. The V-6 is plenty, impressive torque at low speeds and acceleration from any speed. Pulls our boat easily, where the 4Runner was a bit iffy (mostly because 2WD). Very happy with our decision and enjoying this truck.

Look, this will be my third Wrangler-style vehicle (JK, CJ5 & Gladiator in that order) and my 6th Jeep product overall so my post is obviously a bit biased. That being said, when you buy a Jeep, you probably know what you are getting into; they ride and look different. If you are looking for a vehicle that rides like a Bentley on the road, look elsewhere. If however you can accept reasonable creature comforts, ride, and noise while benefiting from extreme versatility, ruggedness, freedom, stable value and the timeless "cool" factor then this is the vehicle for you. Taking off the top and doors gets you as close to the freedoms of riding a motorcycle without having to wear a helmet. It really is a great time. Also, no other vehicle is as customizable as a Jeep. There are entire magazines devoted to it so you can make each one into your own. I've loved Jeeps but always needed a truck, now I can have both. My only two critiques are 1- the keyfob is the size of of a Zippo lighter which is unnecessarily large and 2- the soft top version of the Gladiator simply looks "off" -like something out of World War 2 which is perhaps why they are not selling well. Small concessions for what you get in return. The hard top is the way to go anyway for heat and noise. The new hardtop material is feather light and I can lift everything off by myself. Go buy one and don't look back. I will drive this thing until it or I are dead.

Kilroy , 06/30/2020 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

12/18/20: latest issue, developed a horrible scraping sound from the rear end while driving over bumps. Back to the dealership AGAIN. Just hit 11,000 miles..the build quality is trash. 11/6/20 update, ( found out these uconnect base radios have been doing this since 2018 in the wrangler!!! Seriously Jeep?! ) though the AC has acted up at dealership. Because it won't repeat for either dealership techs after initially happening and has no codes they say nothing they can do.--As per the radio blacking out I have video and pictures, the dealerships and Jeep "Cares" tells me they have to close the case, nothing they will do. So with under 10,000 miles I have an electrical issue with defective uconnect radios that Jeep has now abandoned me to the wind. As a long time Jeeper I feel abandoned by Jeep. This will be my last Jeep and I will be trading it in if they still have no fix within a year or so. Don't buy anything FCA, they don't care about your satisfaction or if you have been a loyal customer. (Old)Update: my 2016 italian made jeep renegade trailhawk has less issues! It burned oil but at least other basic items worked as promised new......at 8,500 miles on 10/12/20, AC has returned coming on by itself with the truck at random,( dealership ignores me and says do you have it on defrost...NO i dont, they say no codes, nothing they can do, even after it did it for them!) radio blacks out with a loud POP and resets to factory..scary while you are driving. Dealership also says no codes, They suggested to me: " maybe buy an aftermarket radio" ....really? Why did I pay for this warranty then?? also radio volume level numbers are now appearing distorted on screen. ( dealership claims it's normal, it's not I have photos to prove it) You have to keep up on the freedom top seals for the hard top or it will squeak badly, (My panels came severally mis-aligned from the factory! ) dealership ignored this saying this squeaking was normal. Refused to re-align panels, said it was a " jeep " chewed them out and looked up how to do it myself and After i used some BLASTER silicone spray and soaked and let the seals absorb it they seem to be quiet again. The freedom panel slide latches by the doors up top also make a horrible styrofoam on styrofoam sound as they wear in. I had to put anti friction tape to quiet it. Note: Everyone who has a gladiator needs to get the new steering box Technician Service Bulletin or "TSB". It should be a recall as all aluminum steering boxes will loosen up over time otherwise being defective. At this point I'm at a love/hate relationship with my Gladiator, just when things seem back to normal another problem. I'd wait and look at consumer reviews maybe in a few years they may work out some problems. then again they have ignored the first 2018 JL door weld break/clicking which is now in the gladiator ( same doors), already have it in mine, no real fix. This is my third jeep and it may be my last, at least while FIAT aka fix it again tony is still in charge. If this keeps up and Jeep ignores owners I may have to trade it in for another brand at a loss. I really like the truck..besides the cruddy build quality. (Older )Update: after awhile, AC came back on when turning on the truck. I was really sure the fuses fixed it. Guess I have to contact Jeep "cares" again. update: 95% of my fuses were so loose from the factory they were about to fall out!?. i pushed them in and so far my issues have not reoccurred. this needs to be a recall as wrangler and now gladiator owners have complained of loose fuses since 2018. Pros: decent ride, lots of room. An easy to mod and work on truck. Nice interior. Lots of power. Removable hard top, stable in turns. Good ground clearance. Cons: I love my gladiator but I have a few problems. In accessories mode radio goes black with a loud pop and time resets. Ac has been coming on by itself when turned on some times, rarely though. The driver door has developed a loud ticking sound when opening or closing. A problem jeep has known about since 2018 and has no fix for or even attempted to correct this design flaw. Make sure you get it under coated or it will rust away. The plate around the rear tow hook looks like it had rust on the edges from the factory and they brushed black paint over to conceal it. I will have to repair that soon myself. I have only 5k miles. Jeep cares tells me they don't know of these two electrical issues, which is a lie as other owners have reported in the gladiator form. Waiting on them for software fix..