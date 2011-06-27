Used 2015 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews
Don't listen to the critics!
We have had our 2015 Compass High Altitude for 6 months and are very pleased with it. First of all it was a great value-$25,599.00 out the door. This model includes leather and moonroof. We find the ride to be compliant and composed. It is surprisingly quiet and when going 65-70 on interstates it's all good. A couple of minor complaints- first, there is no auto lamp feature so have to remember to turn on headlights when it starts to get dark. Also the six-speed transmission sometimes delays shifting into 6th gear longer than seems necessary. Overall we are very satisfied so far. We live on a rural gravel road and it has been great in the mud and also in snowy slippery conditions. Update April, 2017-- 40186 miles: Still very satisfied with the Compass - no mechanical issues whatsoever. Front brake pads will need replacing soon, rear pads still good. My wife and I both are super happy with the radio and heater/ventilation controls - simple knobs and buttons, no touch screens! We have a Buick Verano and can't believe why anyone likes a touchscreen or why manufacturers even make such a thing- they are very inconvenient and dangerous. We plan on putting another 40,000 miles on this Compass before replacing it and fully expect it to provide dependable service. April 7, 2018 - mileage is now 58,000 and still no problems. The front brake pads were replaced at 42000 miles by owner at a total cost of $35.00. This has been the only out of pocket costs other than regularly scheduled maintainence
Perfect for me, and what a deal!
I can't believe how nice this Compass is -- at least for me. I was expecting cheap and thrashy, and instead it's smooth, quiet and very composed. Soaks up bumps. Firm, supportive seats. Interior is not nearly as cheap as some of the reviews would lead you to think. I mean, lighted cupholders, cruise control and Jeep floormats on a car I paid $13K for brand new! The plastics are soft enough in most places, a decent quality vibe. Update after 1.5 years: I don't drive much, but it's city driving. In that context the pluses and minuses include (pluses) nice turning radius, responsive controls, perfect size, very useful cargo-wise, firm suspension, great ground clearance, easy to park. (Minuses) a bit too firm on washboard surfaces, watch the tire pressure since if too low the abs gets wonky. No real problems to report. I think this is the perfect city car: good size for driving with decent cargo capacity. Great visibility. Gas mileage OK for the capability of vehicle. I get an honest 30mpg on freeway, but I do mostly city and get around 22. After 1.5 years of parking on the street and driving over potholes the Compass is still tight and responsive. Really glad I didn't get a bigger or heavier car; this one is perfect.
So Far So Good
I traded in my 2013 Kia Soul+ (2.0ltr 6spd automatic) for this car. So far I'm happy even though I loved my fun punchy Kia. I decided to get a new 2015 instead of the current year model (better warranty and discounted price.) I have the 2.4ltr 5spd manual FWD. I have already taken the car on two 200 mile round trips to Vegas. It handled great and was a comfortable ride. After a few times driving I had the shifting dialed in. The clutch is a soft clutch. I was expecting it to be a lot stiffer, but happy it wasn't. As someone else mentioned, it's not a Porsche. I get good acceleration with enough power to get up to speed and move through traffic. I did notice that very steep hills it did require downshifting (to 4th) if under 55 in some cases, but that's why I wanted a manual. I hated "putting my foot in it" just to get the Kia to go sometimes. The Kia paddle shifting is a joke. The Compass handles speeds up to at least 85 with no problems at all. I'm sure it can handle more, I just haven't pushed it yet since it's still new. There's plenty of pedal left for accelerating. The ride is smooth and fairly quiet. Braking is smooth and not grabby like my Kia which makes me, hubby and our dog happy. The only thing I miss is some of the technology the Kia had. I have to use my mp3 player instead of having an internal storage built into my radio. The "miles till empty" and "miles per gallon" features were nice on my Kia as well. Keyless entry (will be installing aftermarket soon) and power windows are missing on the Compass too. There's a good bit more room in the Compass and it does "sit up" a little higher which I really like.
2015 Jeep Compass sport 2.4L manual
I really don't understand why this vehicle gets such a bad rep. Why even take the time to write a review if you're just renting it? Obviously it's not your vehicle so of course there are going to be things you don't necessarily like. Everyone who writes reviews like that I just picture them in their Honda Prius looking cool af. Anyways I can't complain about the Jeep Compass, I love it!
Bought and have had nothing but problems
I bought a 2015 Jeep Compass and loved it at first. It was very cute, very cost efficient and I loved the fact that I could get a Jeep product for that price.. I am now regretting it. 1.) I had the car a few months and something in the transmission slipped and came loose. It was fine when I would put it in reverse to back out of my drive way or parking spot but when I would put it in Drive, it wouldn't actually go into drive. I would have to Put it in park and then put it back into drive a few times. I was not very happy considering that is not safe. 2.) I complained a few times about the transmission because of the "Whining" noise that it made when I got off the gas. I was told by service department that it was just the CVT transmission that was making the noises and that it was "normal and that there was nothing they could do." 3.) When I reached about 25,000 miles, the brakes started squealing. Brakes shouldn't have to be replaced with that low of miles. I went ahead and had them replaced to see if the squealing would stop. We have had them cleaned and scuffed and it still squeals. All other reviews that I have read has the brakes squealing in Reverse but mine only does it in Drive. I took it to the dealership to have them look at it and We were told that there was nothing they could do to make the squealing stop. It would be a continuous problem that couldn't be corrected due to the fact that there is disc brakes in the front and drum in the rear. With the drums, the brake dust doesn't have anywhere to do. So now every time I take it to have the oil changed and tires rotated, I have to tell them to clean and scuff the brakes while it is in their possession. 4.) Don't expect to get up to full speed very fast. Since this is only a 4CYL, it seems to have problems getting up to speed as any other 4cyl's I have drove. Personally, they shouldn't even offer these in 4CYL. I really thought this would be a vehicle that I would love but I have had nothing but problems out of this vehicle. My opinion... DO NOT PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE.
