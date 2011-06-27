  1. Home
Used 2013 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews

Airman

ROY J. WALLS, 08/31/2015
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I buy this 2013 jeep compass because look better then car had before cost me lot money get it fix from timing belts! It easy get in & out when wear knee brace. I had jeep about 2 years & 8 month now only time drive my jeep when go see my Dr. and to store or family. Stereo sound very good got lot bass cd hold up to 6 cd & 4 speakers 6x9 in doors! 2013 jeep compass latitude with life time warrant.

Ok

Roy, 09/09/2019
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I buy this 2013 Jeep Compass because other car cost to fix timing belt & engine replace! I had Jeep Compass now for 7 yrs. had no problems on engine but started know something the cargo not very big & poor gas mileage & CVT transmission had jerking feeling when stop real fast plus recalls! And other thing too like changing oil & air filter very hard changes because 9 screws take off get to air filter! But all of that got Lifetime warranty incase engine &Transmission break down cost you arm & leg replace it!!

