Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

it's a JEEP with luxury and sophistication ! Mike , 05/17/2017 Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 46 of 46 people found this review helpful it's a great vehicle over all ! worth the money, but make sure you seriously consider the V-6 ! The 4 cylinder lacks bite, and will leave you disappointed. I have the 2.4 cylinder right now and am truly wishing I had the six as the four seriously is sluggish and unresponsive. Not sure what JEEP was thinking putting this engine in a Cherokee...I will say If acceleration isn't that important to you then the four will be fine for you. It does it's job, but for me not impressed ! I enjoy driving it as it's seats are comfortable and the ride is smooth for the most part. Have 10,000 miles on mine now and have no problems and changed the oil once. The 8.4 Connect is user friendly and easy to use, the auto climate dual climate control is nice and works well and maintains a comfortable cabin. Gas mileage is average for a SUV I guess, but not bad. I do love my JEPP and am not disappointed in it thus far. But, because of the engine I am trying to turn it in early as it is a lease to upgrade to a Trailhawk with the V-6 or get in a grand Cherokee if possible ! Stay away from the 4 cylinder if possible.....other then that I am not disappointed in the JEEP Cherokee, great SUV and is stylish, comfortable, and you will have a sense of pride driving your JEEP around !

Impressive features and handling A. Polk , 07/31/2017 Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful After test driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4x4 with a 3.2L V6 9-speed automatic last month, I purchased one this past week to celebrate my 50th birthday. After buying my new Jeep I promptly drove it home from a dealer 250 miles away, and left on a 600 mile round trip vacation with my family. I was thrilled to get 30 mpg when most of my driving was freeway at 70-75 mph, and happy with the 25 or so in town. This was better than the 4-cylinder 2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD I recently sold, and the Jeep is much more comfortable! I chose the Jeep because I could get a tow package capable of towing 4500 pounds with the V6 engine, and still get an amazingly luxurious smaller SUV for a great price. I actually paid $10,300 under MSRP for a Latitude with the Comfort and Convenience (power liftgate), Cold Weather Package (heated seats and steering wheel), Comfort and Audio (power seat with lumbar adjustment and a 9 speaker audio system with a subwoofer), tonneau cargo cover, the V6 3.2L engine upgrade, and the tow package. I didn't want leather (the True North Edition has it) and found it was very tough to find a Latitude with both the tow and the power liftgate, so when I found one I was very interested. The dealer discount, factory incentives, Chrysler financing incentive and a USAA bonus incentive gave me a great deal and I'm very happy with my first-ever new vehicle and Jeep product! It's comfortable to drive, handles well, has a quiet cabin, lots of cubbies to store things (my favorite is hidden under the passenger seat), feels luxurious inside and out, and yet still has lots of off-road 'truck' capabilities at the right price. I've owned SUVs by GMC and Toyota, but this Made in the USA (mine was made in Illinois) vehicle is much more impressive in terms of performance and style. I look forward to putting my roof rack and rear cargo basket on it and seeing where the roads (paved and dirt) take me!

new jeep overland Creetrail2 , 05/01/2017 Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I just purchased this vehicle 2 weeks ago so several of my ratings are NA so far-- like maintenance and resale value. I traded my BMW, so just to let you know the differences, the jeep overland 6 cyl, has much more technology, and the interior is much nicer than my BMW, as is the sunroof and front and backseat comfort. The acceleration on the jeep and the road holding are not as good as BMW, but that would be as expected. Overall, I am very happy with the jeep, and hope to keep it many years. The only reason I was looking to trade is that I put about 24000 miles/year on my vehicle (so no lease) , and the BMW maintenance and repair cost after warranty is very expensive. I was ready after 2 BMWs to find an American made smaller SUV.

Cherokee tops Honda CRV ..USA,USA, USA Edgar , 02/07/2017 Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 115 of 122 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 2017 Cherokee Latitude a few weeks ago, and continue to be impressed. To put it in perspective, I also have a 2016 Honda CRV and can make a good comparison now. I had shopped both cars and negotiated rock bottom deals on both. The sticker price of the Jeep was $36K but with big rebates to be had the price of both cars ended up within $100 of each other, or $27.5K out the door going with their mid level trim; Latitude for the Jeep and EX for the CRV. But compare what I got in terms of value: Power: the 6 cylinder engine of the Jeep is is much more powerful and smooth than the 4 cylinder in the Honda..a 90 hp difference..advantage Jeep. Convenience: The Jeep has Power tailgate, Much better/larger LCD Infotainment System, Remote Start, More Adjustable and comfortable power front seats Auto Mirror, integrated 911 system etc not on the CRV. The CRV came with heated seats and the blind spot camera, both nice things but not of the value of the Jeep. Utility: The Jeep came with Roof Rails, Tow package (can tow 4500 lbs!), and full size spare. Honda did not include roof rails at that price point or tow hitch, and can tow only 1500 lbs if so configured. Advantage Jeep. Design: The Jeep has a unique outdoorsey presence about it, with off color stitching. The Honda is a good design, but more boring. The Jeep has a full panoramic sunroof, while the Honda just has a small standard one. 4WD: The Jeep has adjustable settings of the drive system, not to mention higher ground clearance and approach angles. While not a Trailhawk, the Jeep Latitude wins vs the CRV re offroad capabilities. Ride Quality: This is a big factor.:The Jeep is as smooth as can be; The Honda is great compared to other small SUV's and has an impressive CVT transmission but compared to the Jeep ride quality is not as good and does not feel as substantial. Especially on long highway trips, the Jeep with the V6 is just a better place to be and feels like a luxury car. In fairness the CRV scores some points with more cargo room, better mpg, and the blind spot camera. So in terms of Value, the Jeep is the clear winner and would even be worth the sticker price. In terms of reliability, I guess that is TBD, but the Jeep seems impressively solid and unstressed. If that is a big concern, Jeep offers an insane Lifetime/Unlimited Miles Warranty Upgrade for $2-3K. Being an import car buyer since 1982 ( my CRV was assembled in Canada), I am now changing my perception. Honda and CRV are always rated at the top of pack, and there are some outdated perceptions out there that imports are somehow better. Jeep Cherokee has one of the highest US contents of any vehicle. It is great to support fellow hard working Americans who make a product that is world class. USA, USA, USA!!