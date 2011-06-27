Used 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
The engine may outlast me!
This is the second Cherokee I've owned. The first was an '87 that lasted 250k and would've gone longer had I not gotten water in the engine. For this reason, I decided to get a new one in 2000 (2001 model) and have not regretted it. The inline, cast iron, 6 cylinder engine will last a lifetime! Things to look for; The rear main oil seal will leak at some point (both of mine happened around 100k miles), it's a gas guzzler, the valve cover will leak at some point (easy/cheap DIY), though my 2001 has yet to do this (140k), and the front rotors warp easily. I replaced my rotors with cross-drilled rotors that last longer, stop faster and cost less than OEM. very reliable vehicle!
Perfect on all counts!
When I ran into this car on a lot with 140k on the counter, I had no hesitation. I know several people sitting at well over 300k still driving them daily, and they are not the most maintenance minded people in the world. I bought my jeep as a car to park at the airport every week when I travel for work, but have quickly found myself driving it more than my brand new silverado or my wife's Lexus. With the farmer's almanac predictions for this winter on the east coast I absolutely can't wait to take this billy goat out playing in the snow on the way to go snowboarding. If you find one regardless of the miles buy it fast, it will last forever and is easy to fix on the rare chance it breaks.
Will be buried in it....
At 45 I feel very COOL driving it. Was lucky to pick one up in 2009 with only 29K miles on it. It still looks and drives like new at 50K now. In bad weather I volunteer to run to the store as an excuse to drive it. I would really love to buy another one someday but as we know that's not going to happen.
Reliable
I just turned over 200,000 miles and I have only changed the oil about 15 times. My Cherokee Sport still runs strong and if I had been a bit better with maintenance I believe it would easily turn 300k. If you find one of these gems don't be afraid of it if it has some miles on it you will easily see 200k. My mechanic says these engines are bullet proof, and the only reason he has seen it is for the 3 radiators it has gone through. We have recently endured a terrible snow storm that downed many trees, my Jeep got me home safe with some of the nastiest four wheel off roading it has been through!
Best choice for a second vehicle or fun toy.
I have had company vehicles for a long time and in 2011 lost my job and wheels due to this recession. I needed to buy a vehicle. I needed the price low enough i could pay cash. it needed to be reliable and not prone to engine or trans work. I have been a jeep fan for a while. owned two grand cherokee with no major problems. Anyway so I decided on the old school cherokee because I love its looks. its known for rock solid inline 6 cylinder 4.0L and solid transmission. any smaller problems i will fix myself with the help of the many cherokee fan forums. trust me these guys know everything and are very willing to lend a hand. this is the best bargain out there.
