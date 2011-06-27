Used 2011 Jaguar XK XKR Consumer Reviews
An English Masterpiece
Awesome sound and acceleration. Interior is of very high quality. Exterior is beautiful, a real head-Turner. Really a 2 passenger car as the back seat is for groceries or a small cat. Electronics are so so. Navigation is clumsy and the Bluetooth phone features are limited. The stereo is terrific. Overall a wonderful and reliable car, highly recommended.
- Performance
- Comfort
Better than I had hoped!
This is the best car I have ever owned and that includes a lot of great cars (even a new 1974 XKE convertible). Before I bought it, I compared it to test drives of the MB SL 500, the Porsche Carrera and BMW 650I. The XKR won the comparison easily IMO. The acceleration from any speed is awesome. People are always pulling-up alongside to tell me how great it looks and sounds! Better city mileage than the 2008 BMW 750I I had before this car. Much simpler to operate than a BMW. I wanted a fantastic GT and now I have one. Jaguar's motto of "Grace with Pace" says it all. I will keep this car forever!
What a Cat!!!!!
My previous car was Jaguar 2007 XK convertible, which I thought could not really be improved on. Well, I was wrong! Kudos to Tata for making Jag even better and luxurious; Ford has made a big mistake selling it! When I first turned on the engine of my new Salsa Red XKR with charcoal interior, I was blown away by the sound! Few minutes later I was blown away by the engine power. This is the most amazing car! It grabs attention everywhere. It is gorgeous, fast, slick. Interior is to die for! Dealership was fantastic!
Horrible company.
Engine seized after 15k miles. Jaguar will not take care of it although it is under warranty. Beware of this company. Their customer service is the worst. I have owned BMW, Lexus and and this xkr convertible. I will never buy another Jaguar. I am going with a BMW. Wish I could afford a Lexus lfa. Don't buy Jaguar. Trust me!
