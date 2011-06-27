Used 2010 Jaguar XK Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Car
Fast as hell. Comfortable ride. Nothing wrong with the car.
- Performance
Big cat got Angrier
Lease ended on a 6 series BMW, test drove this bad boy with no intention of switching brands. Got blown away by the better power, slick lines (Jr Aston Martin), and luxury accents of this car. Get more compliments that I ever did with the 6 series, and saved some money in the process. Ian Callum (Use to be with Aston Martin, now designs the latest jags?) , job well done.
Weeee!
Plenty of "giddy-up-go" with the normally aspirated engine (385 hp.). Ride is a bit stiff not silky smooth as the sales brochure implies, but then again it's a sport-touring vehicle. Interior is superb. The car is classed as a Portfolio edition with some extra options. There is no oil dipstick - electronic readout on dash. Trunk is a bit tight, hard to get one set of golf clubs in it. Uses plastic head lamp covers as compared to my '05 XK8 glass ones (tacky plastic that'll likely get yellowed, glazed & scratched in time). No sunglass compartment built into left side of dash as there was in my '05 XK8. Reliable, well built & gorgeous design - a real head turner. Classy car & well balanced simple design. Had local dealer program "daylight running lights" on for safety. Now trying to see if a rearview camera can be installed. Overall, I love it even though it has no variable utility other than getting from point A to point B in style...I use my '14 GMC Terrain for grunt duty. Just bought a "T" shirt: "YOU CAN'T BUY HAPPINESS, BUT YOU CAN BUY A JAGUAR XK AND THAT'S KIND OF THE SAME THING"
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
