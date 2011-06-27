Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
You're going to want one
This car is incredible. It is hands down, the sexiest, best driving, daily-driving automobile made, and it is a reasonable value. I also own a SL500, and aside from the hardtop convertible, not one item holds up to the Jag. Don't be fooled by the car magazine comparisons and ratings. While the Jag holds up pretty well anyway, the tests put too much emphasis on empirical performance, and ignore what most people really care about in a car, which are good looks, and how you feel driving it. The Jag has sufficient performance, a solid, rich feel, a growl when it needs one, and is downright beautiful. You cannot walk away from this car without looking back for a double take.
Made a good choice
My 2006 Cayman was rough, cramped and edgy. I love my new Jag; it has decent performance, good manners and is one of the most beautiful cars I have ever seen. I have discovered that it handles and drives better when being pushed. The fact that I paid about the same for the Jag as the poor man's Porsche is a bonus. The left over 2009s are a great buy if you can find one.
XK Coupe for Carrera and no regrets.
Traded in a 2 year old Carrera with many, many problems for a more beautiful car. Although not the handling of the Porsche, this is a true GT with plenty of room, comfortable ride, and admirable get-up-and-go.
WOW, beautiful, stunning coupe
Great car, the coupe design and look is as close to an old E-Type as anyone will get. Love it like my 911, but much easier to commute - and not an ounce of harsh highway ride. Light, fast, beautiful and good mileage. The coupe is just stunning.
Jaguars will spoil you!
You won't like other cars much after owning a Jag. As we say in TEXAS, you'll be RUNDT!
